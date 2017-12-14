FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morning News Call - India, December 14
#Market News
December 14, 2017 / 3:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

Morning News Call - India, December 14

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

    FACTORS TO WATCH
    11:00 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
and some state finance ministers at FICCI’s annual general meeting in New Delhi.
    11:00 am: India’s President Ram Nath Kovind and Power & Energy Minister R.K.
Singh at National Energy Conservation Day function in New Delhi.
    11:00 am: Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to address ISMA annual general
meeting in New Delhi.
    12:00 pm: Government to release November wholesale price inflation data in
New Delhi.
    12:30 pm: Deccan Healthcare to announce its IPO on the SME Exchange in
Mumbai.
    1:00 pm: Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari likely to brief media in New
Delhi.
    2:00 pm: Benow CEO Sudhakar Ram and Yes Bank Chief Digital Officer Ritesh
Pai at launch of integrated Bharat QR acceptance solution in Mumbai.
    4:30 pm: RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya, National Stock Exchange MD & CEO
Vikram Limaye, SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi, Kotak Mahindra Bank MD Uday Kotak,
Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board Chairperson M.S. Sahoo, Piramal Group and
Shriram Group Chairman Ajay Piramal at NSE-NYU conference on Indian Financial
Markets in Mumbai. 
    5:00 pm: Leaders of various parties in both the Houses of Parliament to meet
ahead of the Winter Session in New Delhi.
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • Indian inflation spike hits bonds, spurs rate policy and fiscal worries 
India's benchmark 10-year bond hit its lowest in more than 16 months on
Wednesday, as investors saw surging inflation as a potential threat to a
still-struggling economy and a daunting challenge to policymakers.
    • Fox's Star to bring Disney cash and cricket in India
Walt Disney Co's expected deal with Twenty-First Century Fox Inc would give the
world's best-known entertainment company new advantages in India, such as
cricket rights and local-language TV shows for the fast-growing media market.

    • India's tax department considers tax on virtual currencies
India's federal tax authority is investigating bitcoin exchanges to try and find
a way to tax transactions, an official said on Wednesday, even as its central
bank has warned against dealing in virtual currencies.
    • India's Corporation Bank under RBI 'corrective action' lens on bad loans 
India's state-run Corporation Bank said on Wednesday that the Reserve Bank of
India has initiated 'prompt corrective action' for the lender over high bad
loans and the need to raise capital.
    • India delays deadline to link identity details to bank, phone services 
India on Wednesday dropped a December 31 deadline for citizens to link identity
details to facilities such as bank accounts and telephone numbers, saying it
would announce a fresh date later.
    • India's top court halts govt takeover of Unitech management
India's Supreme Court halted on Wednesday a government takeover of the
management of realty firm Unitech Ltd, while it was dealing with dozens of
petitions over the company's failure to deliver apartments and honour its
deposits.
    • India's top court allows cement industry to use petroleum coke 
India's Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the cement industry to use petroleum
coke, a dirtier alternative to coal which had temporarily been banned as
pollution levels shot up in Delhi last month.
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • Fed raises interest rates, keeps 2018 policy outlook unchanged
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday but left its rate outlook
for the coming years unchanged even as policymakers projected a short-term jump
in U.S. economic growth from the Trump administration's proposed tax cuts.

    • U.S. Republicans forge tax deal, final votes seen next week
Congressional Republicans reached a deal on final tax legislation on Wednesday,
clearing the way for final votes next week on a package that would slash the
U.S. corporate tax rate to 21 percent and cut taxes for wealthy Americans.

    • Bank of England's Brexit views in focus as rates set to stay on hold
The Bank of England's views on Brexit will be scrutinised by investors on
Thursday when the central bank announces its first policy decision since raising
rates for the first time in more than a decade last month.
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    The SGX Nifty Futures were at 10,274.00, trading up 0.51 percent from its
previous close.
    Indian government bonds are likely to trade higher in early session tracking
a fall in U.S. Treasury yields after the Federal Reserve’s policy decision was
on expected lines. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027
is likely to trade in a 7.14 percent-7.20 percent band. The note closed at 97.40
rupees, yielding 7.17 percent, yesterday.   
    The Indian rupee will likely edge higher against the dollar, after the U.S.
Federal Reserve hiked interest rates as expected, but stuck to its projection
for three increases next year amid subdued inflation in the world’s largest
economy. 
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • The S&P 500 ended slightly lower on Wednesday pressured by the financial
sector after the Federal Reserve announced a widely expected interest rate hike
but kept its rate outlook for coming years even as it projected faster U.S.
economic growth.
    • Asian stocks edged higher after the Federal Reserve delivered a
much-anticipated interest rate hike but flagged caution about inflation,
tempering expectations for future tightening, which weighed on the dollar and
Treasury yields.
    • The dollar nursed its losses, having tumbled after the Federal Reserve
raised interest rates in a widely expected move, but left its rate outlook for
the coming years unchanged.
    • U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday as a report on consumer prices in
November fell short of analysts' forecasts, reducing bets on a broad pickup in
inflation and supporting the view the Federal Reserve would remain on a gradual
rate-hike path.
    • Oil prices rose, lifted by a fourth straight weekly fall in U.S. crude
inventories, though rising output capped prices well below the 2015 highs
reached earlier this week.
    • Gold inched up in early trade as the dollar was nearly unchanged after
tumbling in the previous session following the U.S. Federal Reserve's widely
expected decision to raise interest rates, although it left the outlook on rates
unchanged.
    
    
 CLOSE             FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES       DEBT         
 PNDF spot         64.43/64.46      December 13    - 89.90 mln  -58.82 mln
 10-yr bond yield  7.20 pct         Month-to-date       -       305.14 mln
                                    Year-to-date        -       26.04 bln
 
    
    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes                 
    Stock market reports                
    Non-deliverable forwards data              
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 


($1 = 64.4500 Indian rupees)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.