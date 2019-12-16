Market News
December 16, 2019 / 3:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

Morning News Call - India, December 16

6 Min Read

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here
    
    If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at:
here
    
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    9:00 am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta
Das at India Economic Conclave in Mumbai.
    9:30 am: Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council Chairman Bibek Debroy
and IBBI Chairperson M.S. Sahoo at a conference on ‘Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code
2016: Impact on Markets and Economy’ in New Delhi.
    12:00 pm: Government to release November wholesale price inflation data in
New Delhi.
    
    LIVECHAT - MARKETS FOCUS
    Mike Dolan, Reuters EMEA markets editor, analyses the upcoming week in
European markets at 3:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • India's November trade deficit narrows to $12.12 billion
    India's trade deficit narrowed to $12.12 billion in November from $17.58
billion a year ago, the trade ministry said on Friday.
    • SoftBank-backed Paytm to allot 2.6 million shares in fundraising
    SoftBank-backed Indian digital payments startup Paytm's parent is set to
allot about 2.6 million shares to investors, according to a latest filing by the
company.
    • RBI buying dollars via state-run banks - traders
The Reserve Bank of India is suspected to be buying dollars in the market via
state-run banks to prevent appreciation in the rupee above the 70.50 per dollar
level, four traders said on Friday.
    • November palm oil imports drop to 17-months low -trade body
    India's palm oil imports fell 3% in November from a year ago to the lowest
level in 17-months, a leading trade body said on Friday, as refiners curtailed
purchases of refined palm oil from Malaysia fearing a hike in import tax.

    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • U.S. exports to China to nearly double in 'totally done' trade
deal-Lighthizer
    The "phase one" U.S.-China trade deal will nearly double U.S. exports to
China over the next two years and is "totally done" despite the need for
translation and revisions to its text, U.S. Trade Representative Robert
Lighthizer said on Sunday.
    • China's November industrial output, retail sales beat expectations
    China's industrial output and retail sales growth accelerated more than
expected in November, suggesting resilience in the economy as Beijing seeks to
prop up domestic demand amid the trade war with the United States.
    • Dozens injured as activists clash with Delhi police in citizenship law
protests
    More than 100 activists protesting against a new Indian citizenship law were
injured in New Delhi on Sunday as they clashed with police who used tear gas and
baton charges to disperse demonstrators at a major university.
        
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were little changed at 12,142.00.
    • The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed against the U.S.
currency amid focus on the Chinese yuan following the Sino-American trade truce.
    • Indian government bonds will likely open lower tracking a consistent rise
in crude oil prices, while investors await a fresh supply of longer tenure notes
at today’s debt switch auction. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing
in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.77%-6.82% today.
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • The S&P 500 and the Dow industrials ended little changed on Friday,
hitting record highs in the session, as the United States and China announced an
initial trade agreement, cooling tensions that have rattled markets.
    • Asian shares moved higher as investors welcomed a trade agreement between
Beijing and Washington over the weekend, but enthusiasm was capped by lingering
scepticism about the deal and ongoing relations between China and the United
States.
    • The Chinese yuan and the Australian dollar hovered below four-month highs
touched last week in early trade as investors pored over the U.S.-China trade
deal, while sterling stayed strong after a decisive UK general election.
    • U.S. Treasury prices rose on Friday, pushing yields sharply lower, as
investors shrugged off news the United States and China have agreed on a
preliminary trade deal, cutting back some U.S. tariffs in exchange for more
Chinese purchases of American agricultural products and other goods.
    • Oil prices fell but remained near three-month highs after the United
States and China agreed to an initial trade deal, a move market participants
said could stoke oil demand and boost trade flows.
    • Gold prices inched lower as investors moved to riskier assets following
the announcement of an interim deal between the United States and China that
cooled a 17-month-old trade dispute.
    
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES        DEBT
 PNDF spot         70.67/70.70  December 13      (614.96) crore  609.45 crore
 10-yr bond yield  6.78%        Month-to-date    (1,422) crore   (837) crore
                                Year-to-date     92,362 crore    29,661 crore
  
                 
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes                 
    Stock market reports                
    Non-deliverable forwards data              
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
    
    
    ($1 =71.77 Indian rupees) 

 (Compiled by Swathi Nair in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below