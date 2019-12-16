Morning News Call - India, December 16

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at India Economic Conclave in Mumbai. 9:30 am: Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council Chairman Bibek Debroy and IBBI Chairperson M.S. Sahoo at a conference on ‘Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code 2016: Impact on Markets and Economy’ in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Government to release November wholesale price inflation data in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - MARKETS FOCUS Mike Dolan, Reuters EMEA markets editor, analyses the upcoming week in European markets at 3:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • India's November trade deficit narrows to $12.12 billion India's trade deficit narrowed to $12.12 billion in November from $17.58 billion a year ago, the trade ministry said on Friday. • SoftBank-backed Paytm to allot 2.6 million shares in fundraising SoftBank-backed Indian digital payments startup Paytm's parent is set to allot about 2.6 million shares to investors, according to a latest filing by the company. • RBI buying dollars via state-run banks - traders The Reserve Bank of India is suspected to be buying dollars in the market via state-run banks to prevent appreciation in the rupee above the 70.50 per dollar level, four traders said on Friday. • November palm oil imports drop to 17-months low -trade body India's palm oil imports fell 3% in November from a year ago to the lowest level in 17-months, a leading trade body said on Friday, as refiners curtailed purchases of refined palm oil from Malaysia fearing a hike in import tax. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • U.S. exports to China to nearly double in 'totally done' trade deal-Lighthizer The "phase one" U.S.-China trade deal will nearly double U.S. exports to China over the next two years and is "totally done" despite the need for translation and revisions to its text, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Sunday. • China's November industrial output, retail sales beat expectations China's industrial output and retail sales growth accelerated more than expected in November, suggesting resilience in the economy as Beijing seeks to prop up domestic demand amid the trade war with the United States. • Dozens injured as activists clash with Delhi police in citizenship law protests More than 100 activists protesting against a new Indian citizenship law were injured in New Delhi on Sunday as they clashed with police who used tear gas and baton charges to disperse demonstrators at a major university. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were little changed at 12,142.00. • The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed against the U.S. currency amid focus on the Chinese yuan following the Sino-American trade truce. • Indian government bonds will likely open lower tracking a consistent rise in crude oil prices, while investors await a fresh supply of longer tenure notes at today’s debt switch auction. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.77%-6.82% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 and the Dow industrials ended little changed on Friday, hitting record highs in the session, as the United States and China announced an initial trade agreement, cooling tensions that have rattled markets. • Asian shares moved higher as investors welcomed a trade agreement between Beijing and Washington over the weekend, but enthusiasm was capped by lingering scepticism about the deal and ongoing relations between China and the United States. • The Chinese yuan and the Australian dollar hovered below four-month highs touched last week in early trade as investors pored over the U.S.-China trade deal, while sterling stayed strong after a decisive UK general election. • U.S. Treasury prices rose on Friday, pushing yields sharply lower, as investors shrugged off news the United States and China have agreed on a preliminary trade deal, cutting back some U.S. tariffs in exchange for more Chinese purchases of American agricultural products and other goods. • Oil prices fell but remained near three-month highs after the United States and China agreed to an initial trade deal, a move market participants said could stoke oil demand and boost trade flows. • Gold prices inched lower as investors moved to riskier assets following the announcement of an interim deal between the United States and China that cooled a 17-month-old trade dispute. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 70.67/70.70 December 13 (614.96) crore 609.45 crore 10-yr bond yield 6.78% Month-to-date (1,422) crore (837) crore Year-to-date 92,362 crore 29,661 crore