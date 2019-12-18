Morning News Call - India, December 18

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:45 am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to hold pre-budget consultations with state finance ministers in New Delhi. 12:30 pm: ICRA to hold webinar on state government finances in Mumbai. 1:45 pm: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to chair GST Council meeting in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - EQUITIES WATCH Reuters stocks correspondents in London and New York discuss the 2020 outlook for European and American equities at 7:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • Indian budget likely to cut tax rates for individual taxpayers, sources say The Indian government is likely to trim personal income tax rates and cut the tax on long-term capital gains from equity investments in its next budget, in a bid to spur economic growth, four government officials. • TRAI defers abolition of telecom interconnection fees by a year The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Tuesday deferred by a year a plan to abolish interconnection usage fees that operators pay each other for calls made from one network to another, a move that will help Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. • India aims to buy stakes in producing oil and gas fields abroad India aims to invest in producing oil and gas fields abroad to compensate for falling domestic output and to help reduce the impact of oil price volatility, the oil minister said on Tuesday. • NMDC gets 20-year extension for four iron ore mines India's largest state-owned iron ore miner NMDC Ltd said on Tuesday it had received a 20-year extension for four mines in its biggest mining project in the central state of Chhattisgarh. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • On eve of expected impeachment, Trump lashes out at Pelosi, Democrats On the eve of his expected impeachment in the U.S. House of Representatives, President Donald Trump accused Democrats of pursuing an "illegal, partisan attempted coup" and declaring war on American democracy as they seek to remove him from office for pressing Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden. • Boards of Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot owner PSA, sign off on merger -sources The boards of French carmaker PSA, the owner of Peugeot, and Fiat Chrysler in separate meetings on Tuesday approved a binding agreement for a $50 billion merger, sources said. • Police and protesters clash in Indian capital over citizenship law Police fired shots in the air and volleys of tear gas to push back thousands of demonstrators in the Indian capital New Delhi on Tuesday as protests raged against a new citizenship law that has angered the country's Muslims. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.1% higher at 12,209.50. • The Indian rupee is expected to open slightly lower against the dollar after Brent crude climbed to the highest level in three months. • Indian government bonds will likely open lower tracking the overnight jump in crude oil prices, which may impact domestic inflation. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.74%-6.78% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street's major indexes inched higher on Tuesday, extending their record-setting rally, as strong housing and manufacturing data bolstered investors' confidence in the U.S. economy. • Asian stocks took a breather at 18-month peaks having climbed for five straight sessions. • The pound nursed heavy losses after tumbling when Britain re-set a hard deadline for quitting the European Union, rekindling old fears of a chaotic exit from the bloc. • U.S. Treasury yields were steady on Tuesday as investors stayed cautious despite strong U.S. housing data. • Oil retreated after rising more than 1% in the previous session as U.S. industry data showed a surprise build in crude stocks, but hopes for firmer demand next year checked a deeper fall in prices. • Gold prices were little changed as mixed messages on the U.S-China trade deal countered positive economic data out of the United States. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 70.99/71.02 December 17 869.61 crore 290.23 crore 10-yr bond yield 6.8% Month-to-date (435) crore (2,058) crore Year-to-date 93,349 crore 28,440 crore For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 71.77 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swathi Nair in Bengaluru)