Morning News Call - India, December 2

FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled for the day. LIVECHAT - FX WEEK AHEAD Jeremy Boulton, Reuters FX Buzz analyst, answers questions on G7 currencies and select EM FX pairs at 5.30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • India's economic growth slows, pressure on Modi to speed up reforms India's annual economic growth slowed to 4.5% in the July-September quarter, its weakest pace since 2013, putting pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speed up reforms as five rate cuts by the central bank have failed to boost investments. • India plans to invest $1.39 trillion in infrastructure to spur economy India will unveil a series of infrastructure projects this month as part of a plan to invest 100 trillion rupees ($1.39 trillion) in the sector over the next five years, the finance minister said on Saturday, in a push to improve the country's economy. • Yes Bank seeks up to $2 billion in preferential new share issue Yes Bank aims to raise up to $2 billion in a massive issue of new shares to institutional investors and wealth managers as it soaks up the impact of bad loans in the country's crisis-hit shadow banking and real estate sectors. • SoftBank-backed Ola targets IPO process by March-end 2021, cut staff by up to 5% -sources Indian ride-hailing firm Ola, backed by Japan's SoftBank, aims to begin the IPO process by the end of March 2021 and plans to cut its workforce by up to 5% as part of preparations, said people with direct knowledge of the matter. • RBI moves to begin bankruptcy proceedings against DHFL The Reserve Bank of India has filed an application to begin bankruptcy proceedings against shadow lender Dewan Housing Finance Corporation, it said on Friday. • Indian retailer Future's shares surge as regulator approves Amazon investment Shares in Future Retail surged on Friday, after India's antitrust body approved a deal that would give Amazon.com a minority stake in one of the country's top retail groups. • Indian shadow lender Home First Finance files for $209 million IPO Housing lender Home First Finance filed for an initial public offering (IPO) of up to 15 billion rupees ($209 million), according to a draft prospectus from one of its bookrunners dated Nov. 28. • India makes gold jewellery hallmarking mandatory from mid-January India will make hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts mandatory from mid-January, a senior government minister said on Friday, a move that could boost demand in the world's second-biggest gold market by tackling quality concerns. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • China wants U.S. tariffs rolled back in phase one trade deal - Global Times Beijing's top priority in any phase one trade deal with the United States is the removal of existing tariffs on Chinese goods, China's Global Times newspaper reported on Sunday, amid uncertainty on whether the two sides can end a 17-month trade war that has depressed global growth. • China's November factory activity unexpectedly expands at quickest pace in almost three years - Caixin PMI China's factory activity unexpectedly expanded at the quickest pace in almost three years in November, with solid increases in output and new orders, a private business survey showed. • Hong Kong police fire tear gas as thousands take to the streets in fresh protests Police fired tear gas to disperse thousands of anti-government protesters in Hong Kong on Sunday, ending a rare lull in violence, as residents took to the streets chanting "revolution of our time" and "liberate Hong Kong". LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading down 0.1% at 12,089.00. • The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed against the dollar amid disappointing domestic economic data and better-than-expected China manufacturing data. • Indian government bonds will likely open higher as bets of another interest rate cut later this week strengthened after weaker-than-expected economic growth in the July-September quarter, while comments from an official over the fiscal glide path will aid further. India’s federal government will keep the fiscal deficit on glide path and continue to follow the glide path rules, a finance ministry official said on Nov. 29, while ruling out any additional borrowing as of now. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.42%-6.48% today, a trader with a private bank said. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street's major indexes ended Friday's shorter session lower as U.S.-China discord over Hong Kong fueled investor anxiety about trade talks and retail stocks dipped as in-store Black Friday sales appeared to draw smaller crowds. • Global shares ticked up, as investors clung to hopes Beijing and Washington could reach a compromise in trade talks although increasing tensions over Hong Kong unsettled market confidence. • The British pound began the week on the back foot as polls showed a tightening U.K. election race, while an unexpected rebound in Chinese manufacturing supported risk appetite. • U.S. Treasury yields were steady on Friday after China said it would retaliate after the United States passed legislation backing anti-government protesters in Hong Kong, potentially complicating the chance of a bilateral trade deal. • Oil prices rose more than 1% as signs of rising manufacturing activity in China pointed to increasing fuel demand and hints that OPEC may deepen output cuts at its meeting this week indicated supply may tighten next year. • Gold prices fell after hitting their highest in more than a week, as stocks gained on better-than-expected China factory data and the greenback strengthened, despite fresh uncertainty over a U.S.-China trade truce.​ CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.79/71.82 November 29 1,627.69 crore (1,864.78) crore 10-yr bond yield 6.46% Month-to-date 25,231 crore (2,358) crore Year-to-date 93,784 crore 30,498 crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 71.74 Indian rupees)