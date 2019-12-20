Morning News Call - India, December 20

(Morning News Call - India edition will not be published through the year-end holiday season from December 23, 2019 to January 1, 2020. Normal service will resume from January 2, 2020. Season’s Greetings and Happy New Year.) To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:45 am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to hold pre-budget consultations with infrastructure, energy and climate change stakeholders in New Delhi. 10:30 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at ASSOCHAM event in New Delhi. 2:40 pm: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to hold pre-budget consultations with economists in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. INDIA TOP NEWS • RBI sees room for rate cuts, await clarity on inflation, minutes show India has room to reduce interest rates further to arrest any further weakening in growth, but rising food prices warranted a pause in December, according to the minutes of the monetary policy committee meeting released on Thursday. • NTPC snubs foreign emissions tech, shuts out GE, others from $2 billion orders Top Indian electricity generator NTPC has rejected the emissions-cutting technology of GE and other foreign firms for its coal-fired plants, documents show, shutting them out of an estimated $2 billion in orders. • SoftBank's Yahoo Japan exits Oyo's Japan apartment venture SoftBank-controlled Yahoo Japan has pulled out of a Japanese apartment rental venture with Oyo Hotels and Homes, in the latest setback for the loss-making Indian startup. • AB InBev fails in latest bid to overturn New Delhi city ban An Indian court dismissed Anheuser-Busch InBev's appeal against a New Delhi city sales ban on Thursday, a blow to the world's largest brewer in one of its key market. • India widens internet shutdown to parts of Delhi to curb protests Internet and text messaging services were suspended by government order in parts of India's capital Delhi on Thursday, mobile carriers said, widening a communications clampdown in restive areas stretching from disputed Kashmir to the northeast. • Piramal Enterprises raises $246 mln from Canada's CDPQ Indian conglomerate Piramal Enterprises said on Thursday it raised 17.50 billion rupees via a preferential allotment of compulsory convertible debentures to Canada's Caisse De Depot Et placement Du Quebec (CDPQ). • IndiGo cancels 19 flights from Delhi because of protests in the city IndiGo, India's biggest airline by market share, has cancelled 19 flights from Delhi as road traffic disruption in the capital city has affected the availability of its crew, a Delhi airport official said on Thursday. A further 16 flights are delayed. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • U.S. Democrats seek high-profile trial for Trump in Senate U.S. Democrats on Thursday pressed the Republican-controlled Senate to call Donald Trump's top lieutenants to testify in its trial of the impeached president, as they sought to focus attention on the trial ahead of the 2020 presidential election. • Japan's consumer inflation ticks up as shoppers pay more for sushi, ice cream Japan's annual core consumer inflation ticked up in November and a key price gauge hit a more than three-year high, suggesting that firms are gradually passing on rising labour and tax hike costs to shoppers. • Three die in protests against new citizenship law in India Three people died of injuries sustained in intensifying protests against a new citizenship law in India on Thursday with thousands taking to the streets nationwide in defiance of temporary bans on public gatherings. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • India's federal government bonds are likely to rise as the Reserve Bank of India has announced special open market operations, under which it will simultaneously buy the 10-year bond and sell one-year notes on Monday. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 may trade in a range of 6.65%-6.70% until the result of a weekly bond sale today. • The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the dollar amid fresh three-month highs on Brent crude oil. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street's major indexes resumed their rally with fresh records on Thursday as U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said an initial U.S.-China trade deal would be signed in early January. • Asian shares snoozed near 18-month highs as trade thinned in the run-up to Christmas and investors seemed content to digest the chunky gains already made so far this month. • Sterling headed for its worst week in more than two years, hobbled by familiar fears of a chaotic British exit from the European Union, while firm data helped the dollar arrest its recent slide. • U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday as traders weighed mixed economic signals on recent domestic labor market and business conditions. • Oil prices held steady near three-month highs, heading for a third consecutive weekly rise, on the back of easing Sino-U.S. trade tensions that have weighed on demand as well as the global economic growth outlook. • Gold prices inched lower due to increased risk appetite on hopes of an interim Sino-U.S. deal being signed soon and as investors awaited the release of U.S. gross domestic product data. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.16/71.19 December 19 1,852.60 crore 458.16 crore 10-yr bond yield 6.78% Month-to-date 2,630 crore (2,216) crore Year-to-date 96,414 crore 28,282 crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited)