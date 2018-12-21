Morning News Call - India, December 21

(Morning News Call - India edition will not be published through the year-end holiday season from December 24, 2018 to January 1, 2019. Normal service will resume from January 2, 2019. Season’s Greetings and Happy New Year.) To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH • 11:15 am: Bank of Baroda to brief media about key developments in the banking sector in Mumbai. • 12:00 pm: ICICI Bank media briefing on currency and bond market outlook for 2019 in Mumbai. • 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. GMF: LIVECHAT - MARKETS FOCUS
Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone, joins us at 9:30 pm IST to dissect the recent bullish moves in the Asian equity markets, with China at the heart of the move as traders gear towards this week's China annual policy conference, and the idea of further easing at a fiscal level to spur consumption. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • India seeks parliament nod to inject $330 million in Air India The Indian government has sought parliament's approval for an equity infusion of $328.42 million in state-owned carrier Air India, according to a government document released on Thursday. • Food delivery firm Swiggy raises $1 billion in Naspers-led funding round Online food delivery company Swiggy said it had raised $1 billion in its latest funding round, led by South African internet group Naspers. • Regulator orders J&J to stop using raw material to make Baby Powder in India-source India's drugs regulator has ordered Johnson & Johnson to stop manufacturing its Baby Powder using raw materials in two of its Indian factories until test results prove they are free of asbestos, a senior official said on Thursday. • Infosys appoints Nilanjan Roy as CFO Infosys named Nilanjan Roy as its chief financial officer, the company said on Thursday. • Delhi city government lifts ban on Bloomberg-funded tobacco control charity A small Indian non-profit group funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies can carry out tobacco-control work in New Delhi after authorities lifted a ban on its activities, according to a city official and government memo seen by Reuters. • INSIGHT-An online battle for 900 million hearts and minds: India braces for election When India votes in a general election next year, it will be the world's largest democratic exercise, and the biggest ever test of the role of social media in an election. As the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party readies for battle with the newly energised Congress party-led opposition in the election that must be held by May, the role of Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp could be crucial in deciding who wins. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • U.S. House passes funds for Trump wall; government shutdown looms Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday added $5 billion to a government spending bill to help President Donald Trump make good on a pledge to build a border wall, a move that made a partial federal government shutdown more likely this weekend. • Nissan's Ghosn re-arrested, chances of imminent bail dashed - media Japanese prosecutors re-arrested Nissan Motor's ousted chairman Carlos Ghosn on fresh allegations of aggravated breach of trust, dashing chances he would soon be released on bail, media reported. • EXCLUSIVE-China hacked HPE, IBM and then attacked clients -sources Hackers working on behalf of China's Ministry of State Security breached the networks of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and IBM, then used the access to hack into their clients' computers, according to five sources familiar with the attacks. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading down 0.3 percent at 10,958, from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the dollar after Wall Street slipped to new year-to-date lows and regional risk assets extended declines. • Indian government bonds will likely rise in early session, tracking a sustained decline in crude oil prices. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.23 percent-7.29 percent band today, a dealer with a state-run bank said. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks slid on Thursday, with the Nasdaq on the cusp of confirming bear market territory, as the Federal Reserve's plan to continue its balance sheet reduction and the threat of a partial government shutdown fueled investor anxieties. • Global stocks were sailing into Christmas on a sea of red, as the threat of a U.S. government shutdown and of further hikes in U.S. borrowing costs inflamed investor unease over the economic outlook. • The dollar hovered near a one-month low against its peers, weighed down by a subdued outlook towards U.S. interest rates and the economy, while risk aversion in the broader markets boosted the yen. • U.S. Treasury yields fell to more than eight-month lows on Thursday, and the yield curve flattened, as investors evaluated the Federal Reserve's moves to tighten monetary policy. • Oil prices climbed after tumbling 5 percent in the last session, with OPEC production cuts that start next month seen being deeper then previously expected. • Gold prices held firm, having climbed to a near six-month high in the previous session, as investors shunned risky assets and the dollar lingered near one-month lows. CLOSE FII EQUITIES DEBT INVESTMENTS PNDF spot 69.93/69.96 December 20 -$55.15 mln $66 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.28 pct Month-to-date $471.76 mln $697.29 mln Year-to-date -$4.58 bln -$6.45 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 69.99 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Avina Ajit in Bengaluru)