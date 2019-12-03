Morning News Call - India, December 3

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No Major events are scheduled for the day. LIVECHAT - LATAM IN FOCUS Luiz Riberio, DWS head of Latin American equities will discuss his views on the region, as well as sectoral and country outlooks at 7:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • India's manufacturing growth picks up in November - PMI India's manufacturing activity picked up in November as new orders and output rose at a faster pace, a survey showed on Monday, although factories were less optimistic about the future, shedding jobs for the first time since March last year. • Accel Partners raises $550 million for new India fund Silicon Valley venture capital firm Accel Partners said on Monday it had raised $550 million for a new India-focused fund aimed at backing early-stage startups in the country. • Indians demand swift action against rapists as protests spread after woman's murder Protests over the alleged rape and murder of a 27-year-old veterinary doctor spread to cities across India on Monday as people demanded tough and swift punishments, including public lynchings, to stop crimes against women. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump hits U.S. allies with new trade pain in one-day whirlwind President Donald Trump released a clutch of protectionist trade actions on Monday aimed at long-time U.S. allies, including some countries that have been close to the Trump administration. • U.S. manufacturing contracts further, tempers economic growth hopes U.S. factory activity contracted for a fourth straight month in November as new orders slumped back to around their lowest level since 2012, while construction spending fell in October, tempering optimism over the economy that had been fanned by a recent run of upbeat reports. • China bars U.S. military ships, aircraft from Hong Kong, sanctions U.S.-based NGOs China on Monday banned U.S. military ships and aircraft from visiting Hong Kong and slapped sanctions on several U.S. non-government organisations for allegedly encouraging anti-government protesters in the city to commit violent acts. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were down 0.1% at 12,084.00. • The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the dollar, tracking losses in regional currencies and equities after U.S. stocks fell by the most in two months. • Indian government bonds will likely open little changed ahead of a state debt auction, while focus remains on the monetary policy decision later this week as well as the government’s fiscal situation. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 will likely trade in a 6.46%-6.51% range. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street stepped back from last week's record highs on Monday, with weak U.S. manufacturing data and fresh trade worries keeping buyers on the sidelines. • Asian shares skidded after U.S. President Donald Trump stunned markets with tariffs against Brazil and Argentina, recharging fears about global trade tensions, while weak U.S. factory data added to the investor gloom. • The dollar traded near a one-week low versus the yen and near the lowest in almost two weeks against the euro, on concern about weak U.S. manufacturing data and signs of new fronts in the U.S. trade war. • The U.S. Treasury yield curve was steeper on Monday following two reports showing U.S. factory activity and construction spending fell unexpectedly, sounding a cautionary note on the U.S. economy despite a recent string of upbeat data. • Oil prices rose for a second day as Saudi Arabia, the de facto OPEC leader and the world's biggest oil exporter, is pushing producers to deepen a supply cut agreement when suppliers meet this week, potentially lowering supply in 2020. • Gold prices edged up, hovering near the one-week high hit in the previous session, after U.S. President Donald Trump's move to slap tariffs on Brazil and Argentina stoked fresh concerns around global trade and hit risk appetite. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.68/71.71 December 2 (751.15) crore 190.97 crore 10-yr bond yield 6.46% Month-to-date (751) crore 191 crore Year-to-date 93,033 crore 30,689 crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 71.77 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Pranay Prakash in Bengaluru)