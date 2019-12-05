Morning News Call - India, December 5

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian and Additional Finance Secretary K. Rajaraman at release of OECD's Economic Survey of India in New Delhi. 11:45 am: Monetary Policy Committee to announce interest rate decision in Mumbai. 12:00 pm: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to brief media post release of monetary policy statement in Mumbai. LIVECHAT - BONDS FOCUS Tommy Wilkes joins us from Reuters in Londn to discuss moves in European govvies at 5:00 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • India's services industry returns to growth in November on strong demand-PMI India's dominant services sector bounced back to growth in November, expanding at its fastest pace in four months, driven by a strong pick-up in new business, a private sector survey showed on Wednesday. • POLL-Rupee on slippery slope for a year at least The Indian rupee will not recover lost ground in the coming year, according to a Reuters poll of currency strategists who are more pessimistic than last month amid doubts over any kind of trade truce between the United States and China. • Bharti Airtel to raise $3 bln as India seeks levy from telcos Bharti Airtel said on Wednesday it would raise up to $3 billion via debt and equity, as it looks for ways to pay down overdue fees it owes the government. • India to launch first debt exchange-traded fund India will launch its first debt exchange-traded fund comprised of debt of state run companies, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday, in a bid to allow retail investors to buy government debt. • Ujjivan Small Finance Bank's $105 mln IPO gets massive investor response Shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank were subscribed over 165 times on Wednesday, the final day of its initial public offering through which the lender aims to raise up to $104.50 million. • SBI to trim stake in UTI Mutual Fund via IPO Top lender State Bank of India on Wednesday approved the sale of an up to 8.25% stake in mutual fund UTI Asset Management Company (UTI AMC) through an intitial public offering. • India's diesel demand growth seen stuck in low gear until mid-2020 India's demand for diesel will remain subdued until the second half of 2020, when analysts expect various policy measures aimed at stimulating industrial activity to kick in and soak up excess fuel. • India's cabinet clears data protection bill for tabling in parliament The cabinet of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved a data protection bill on Wednesday for tabling in parliament, taking the country a step closer to framing a privacy law. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump says trade talks with China going "very well" U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that trade talks with China were going "very well," sounding more positive than on Tuesday when he said a trade deal might have to wait until after the 2020 U.S. presidential election. • OPEC gearing up for deeper oil cuts, Russia yet to agree OPEC is gearing up to deepen oil supply cuts later this week but still needs to strike an agreement with allies such as Russia on details of a deal to support prices and prevent a glut next year. • Japan manufacturers turn less pessimistic, service sector mood brightens - Reuters Tankan Japanese manufacturers turned less gloomy about their business conditions in December while the service sector outlook improved from the prior month's survey, the Reuters Tankan poll showed, ahead of an expected economic stimulus package to bolster the economy. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.2% lower at 12,075.0. • The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed against the dollar as investors await the Monetary Policy Committee’s decision later in the day. • Indian government bonds are likely to open little changed, as traders have factored in a 25-basis-point rate cut by the rate-setting panel today. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a 6.45%-6.50% range till the Monetary Policy Committee’s decision today, a trader with a private bank said. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street rebounded on Wednesday as investor optimism got a boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks that talks with China on an interim trade deal were going "very well." • Asian stocks edged up on signs the United States and China were on track for a preliminary trade deal, though optimism was tempered by the almost daily shifts in prospects for defusing the damaging tariff war now in its second year. • The dollar and export-oriented currencies found support as upbeat trade comments from U.S. President Donald Trump cheered the market, while New Zealand's softer-than-expected banking reforms pushed the kiwi to a four-month high. • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday on an improved outlook for a U.S.-China trade deal, and as investors brushed off mixed U.S. economic data. • Oil prices edged lower in muted trading ahead of the start of OPEC meetings later in the day, steadying after the previous session's steep gains on a sharp drop in U.S. crude inventories and expectations of more output cuts. • Gold prices steadied on the back of a weaker-than-expected job growth data, despite positive signals from Sino-U.S. trade talks. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.58/71.61 December 4 (102.82) crore 1200.73 crore 10-yr bond yield 6.46% Month-to-date (2,302) crore 1,421 crore Year-to-date 91,482 crore 31,919 crore For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 71.77 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Pranay Prakash in Bengaluru)