Morning News Call - India, December 6

To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • India central bank keeps rates on hold, moves to spur lending India's central bank kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, in a decision that was widely expected as inflation has eased significantly, while it took steps to persuade banks to lend more in order to support an economy that has lost some momentum. • India's strong domestic demand takes Nov services growth to 4-month high - PMI Business activity in India's dominant services sector expanded in November at the quickest pace in four months, lifted by a significant rise in domestic demand, a private survey showed on Wednesday. • Etihad in rescue talks with bankers for Jet Airways -sources Jet Airways and second-largest shareholder Etihad Airways have been holding rescue talks with bankers of the indebted Indian carrier, three people aware of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. • Indian court remands British businessman accused in AgustaWestland 'copter deal An Indian court on Wednesday remanded to custody a British businessman accused of paying bribes to Indian officials to win a helicopter deal for Anglo-Italian firm AgustaWestland, following a rare extradition. • Thyssenkrupp must decide on steel JV leadership soon - workers Thyssenkrupp needs to quickly settle who will lead a planned European joint venture with Tata Steel, a labour leader said on Wednesday. • Maruti Suzuki India to hike prices to combat higher costs Maruti Suzuki India will raise prices across various car models next month to mitigate the impact of high commodity prices and foreign exchange rates, the automaker said on Wednesday. • ONGC gets $32 million payment from Venezuela's PDVSA Oil and Natural Gas Corp has received a payment of $32 million from Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) as part of a settlement of outstanding dividend payments and said it now hopes that Venezuela's state oil firm will be regular in making further payments, a senior ONGC official said. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • China telecoms giant Huawei CFO arrested in Canada Canada has arrested Chinese telecoms giant Huawei's global chief financial officer in Vancouver, where she is facing extradition to the United States, Canada's Department of Justice said on Wednesday. • May's Brexit deal under fire as legal advice stiffens opposition Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal came under fire from allies and opponents alike on Wednesday after the government was forced to publish legal advice showing the United Kingdom could be locked indefinitely in the European Union's orbit. • Facebook gave data on user's friends to certain companies -documents Facebook offered some companies, including Netflix and Airbnb, access to data about users' friends it did not make available to most other apps in 2015, according to documents released by a British lawmaker who said the social media company dodged questions about privacy practices and market dominance. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading down 0.9 percent at 10,737.50, from the previous close. • The Indian rupee, in-line with its peers, is expected to open lower against the dollar after regional equities extended their fall and U.S. equity futures pointed to more losses on Wall Street. • Indian government bonds will likely extend gains in early session, as sentiment remained positive after a dovish monetary policy where central bank officials hinted at more open market purchases and reversal of policy move if inflation risks subside. Yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent 2028 bond is likely to trade in a 7.40 percent-7.48 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stock index futures fell late on Wednesday, following the previous session's dramatic sell-off and lingering worries over trade and economic growth. • U.S. stock futures and Asian shares tumbled after Canadian authorities arrested a top executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei for extradition to the United States, fanning fears of a fresh flareup in tensions between the two superpowers. • The dollar dipped against the safe-haven yen amid a spike in risk aversion, as equities continued their retreat on concerns about growth in the world's largest economy. • Oil prices fell along with weak stock markets, but trading was tepid ahead of a meeting by producer group OPEC that is expected to result in a supply cut aimed at draining a glut that has pulled down crude prices by 30 percent since October. • Gold prices edged higher as the dollar eased amid a spike in risk aversion, while palladium further bolstered its premium over the bullion. 