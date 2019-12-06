Morning News Call - India, December 6

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled for the day. INDIA TOP NEWS • RBI pauses with dramatic effect, markets wobble The Reserve Bank of India kept its key lending rate on hold in a shock decision that spooked markets on Thursday, even as it slashed its growth forecast for the economy to its lowest level in over a decade. • Canada's CPPIB to invest up to $600 million in Indian infrastructure fund Canada's biggest public pension fund is investing up to $600 million in India's National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), as it seeks to grow its infrastructure bets in Asia's third-largest economy. • RBI to tighten governance rules for urban co-operative banks India's central bank plans to raise governance rules to strengthen the more than 1,500 urban co-operative banks after a scam at Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC)exposed cracks in the system earlier this year. • ANALYSIS-Indian government's loan bonanza seen a temporary salve and a long-term pain Reviving a practice not used in three decades, India's government in September ordered state-run banks to hold more than 400 loan "melas" or fairs across the country over the following month - a measure aimed at boosting economic growth at six-year lows and lending growth at its weakest in three years. • India may force social media platforms to offer user verification-govt sources India's proposed new privacy bill may require large social media platforms to offer an identity-verification option, a potentially precedent-setting effort to rein in the spread of "fake news", two government sources told Reuters on Thursday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump upbeat on U.S.-China talks as Beijing underscores tariff-cut demands U.S.-China trade talks are "moving right along," President Donald Trump said on Thursday, striking an upbeat tone even as Chinese officials held fast to their line that existing tariffs must come off as part of an interim deal to de-escalate the 17-month trade war between the two powers. • OPEC, allies agree to deepen oil output cuts Oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed on Thursday to cut output by an extra 500,000 barrels a day in the first quarter of 2020 but stopped short of pledging action beyond March. • U.S. trade deficit shrinks sharply; labor market tight The U.S. trade deficit dropped to its lowest level in nearly 1-1/2 years in October, suggesting trade could contribute to economic growth in the fourth quarter, though a broad decline in imports hinted at a slowdown in domestic demand. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.2% higher at 12,070.00. • The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the U.S. currency after the dollar index slipped to a one-month low ahead of employment data from the world’s largest economy. • Indian government bonds are likely to open lower before today’s weekly supply of notes, while the rate-setting panel’s unexpected decision to keep key policy rate unchanged continues to impact sentiment. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a 6.60%-6.65% range till the auction result today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street eked out slight gains on Thursday as investors waited for concrete news on a hoped-for interim trade deal between the United States and China before a new round of tariffs scheduled to kick in on Dec. 15. • Asian stocks gained on Friday as investors took heart from U.S. President Donald Trump saying trade talks with China were "moving right along". • The dollar nursed a week of losses, hit by nervousness on trade and mixed signals about the U.S. economy, while the British pound stood tall as bets firmed that Prime Minister Boris Johnson can win a commanding electoral victory. • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday as a range of reports indicated continued economic growth, then pared the gains in afternoon trading. • Oil edged up in early Asia trade, with U.S. crude trading near a two-month high after OPEC agreed to increase output curbs by nearly 50% in early 2020, although the cartel stopped short of promising any further steps after March. • Gold was flat due to rise in risk sentiment after U.S. President Donald Trump's latest comments rekindled hopes of a trade deal with China, but dollar's weakness kept the bullion on track for a weekly rise. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.38/71.41 December 5 195.45 crore 47.26 crore 10-yr bond yield 6.61% Month-to-date (2,106) crore 1,468 crore Year-to-date 91,678 crore 31,966 crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited)

($1 = 71.77 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Pranay Prakash in Bengaluru)