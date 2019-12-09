Market News
December 9, 2019 / 3:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Morning News Call - India, December 9

6 Min Read

    FACTORS TO WATCH
    12:00 pm: Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian at FICCI’s Young
Leaders Summit in New Delhi.
    5:00 pm: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Finance Secretary Rajiv
Kumar at a seminar on ‘Building a Roadmap for Boosting Project Exports’ in New
Delhi.
    5:00 pm: Junior Finance Minister Anurag Thakur at FICCI’s Young Leaders
Summit in New Delhi.
    6:30 pm: Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council Chairman Bibek Debroy at
a book launch event in New Delhi.​

    LIVECHAT - MARKETS FOCUS
    Reuters EMEA Markets Editor Mike Dolan takes a look at the week ahead for
European markets at 3:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • India's top sugar producing state keeps cane prices unchanged
    India's top sugar producing state, Uttar Pradesh, has kept unchanged the
price that mills must pay to cane growers in the new current season that began
in October, according to a government order seen by Reuters on Saturday.

    • Fire at New Delhi factory kills 43
    At least forty-three people were killed in New Delhi on Sunday when a fire
swept through a six-storey factory where labourers were sleeping, government
officials said.

      
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • Trade war goes digital: countries eye tariffs on Internet economy
    A 20-year global moratorium on imposing tariffs on digital trade could end
next week if India or South Africa makes good on threats, according to trade
officials and documents, potentially forcing people to pay duties on software
and movie downloads.
    • China November exports fall, but import growth hints of recovering demand
    China's exports in November shrank for the fourth consecutive month,
underscoring persistent pressures on manufacturers from the Sino-U.S. war but
growth in imports may be a sign that Beijing's stimulus steps are helping to
stoke demand.
    • Japan upgrades third-quarter GDP as consumer, business strength absorbs
hit from trade
    Japan's economy expanded at a much faster-than-initially-reported pace in
the third quarter, as resilient domestic demand and business spending offset the
hit to growth from falling exports and global trade tensions.
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were little changed at 11,950.00.
    • The Indian rupee is expected to edge lower against the U.S. currency after
the world’s largest economy added more jobs last month than expected, lifting
the dollar index and Treasury yields.
    • Indian government bonds will likely open lower, tracking a consistent rise
in crude oil prices, while uncertainty over the timing of the next interest rate
cut continues to weigh on sentiment. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond
maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.65%-6.70% today, a trader
with a state-run bank said.
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • Wall Street ended solidly higher on Friday as a strong jobs report and
optimism about U.S.-China trade negotiations ahead of an upcoming deadline
helped stoke investor risk appetite.
    • Asian stocks edged up, catching some of Wall Street's momentum after
surprisingly strong U.S. jobs data although regional gains were capped by
concerns about China's economy due to the prolonged Sino-U.S. trade war.

    • The dollar held firm after data showed surprise strength in the U.S. jobs
market, but the currency was restrained from moving higher by worries about an
escalation in the U.S.-China trade war.
    • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday after the Labor Department reported
job growth increased by the most in 10 months in November.
    • Oil prices fell after data showing China's overall exports of goods and
services shrank for a fourth straight month, sending shivers through a market
already concerned about damage being down to global demand by the Sino-U.S.
trade war.
    • Gold prices crept higher after Washington reiterated its stance on a
deadline for a new round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods this weekend,
supporting demand for safe havens.
    
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES       DEBT
 PNDF spot         71.38/71.41  December 6       437.41 crore   (43.82) crore
 10-yr bond yield  6.66%        Month-to-date    (1,669) crore  1,425 crore
                                Year-to-date     92,115 crore   31,923 crore
  
    (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities
Depository Limited)
    
    
    ($1 = 71.77 Indian rupees)
 

 (Compiled by Nidhi C Sai in Bengaluru)
