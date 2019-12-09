Morning News Call - India, December 9

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 12:00 pm: Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian at FICCI’s Young Leaders Summit in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar at a seminar on ‘Building a Roadmap for Boosting Project Exports’ in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: Junior Finance Minister Anurag Thakur at FICCI’s Young Leaders Summit in New Delhi. 6:30 pm: Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council Chairman Bibek Debroy at a book launch event in New Delhi.​ LIVECHAT - MARKETS FOCUS Reuters EMEA Markets Editor Mike Dolan takes a look at the week ahead for European markets at 3:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • India's top sugar producing state keeps cane prices unchanged India's top sugar producing state, Uttar Pradesh, has kept unchanged the price that mills must pay to cane growers in the new current season that began in October, according to a government order seen by Reuters on Saturday. • Fire at New Delhi factory kills 43 At least forty-three people were killed in New Delhi on Sunday when a fire swept through a six-storey factory where labourers were sleeping, government officials said. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trade war goes digital: countries eye tariffs on Internet economy A 20-year global moratorium on imposing tariffs on digital trade could end next week if India or South Africa makes good on threats, according to trade officials and documents, potentially forcing people to pay duties on software and movie downloads. • China November exports fall, but import growth hints of recovering demand China's exports in November shrank for the fourth consecutive month, underscoring persistent pressures on manufacturers from the Sino-U.S. war but growth in imports may be a sign that Beijing's stimulus steps are helping to stoke demand. • Japan upgrades third-quarter GDP as consumer, business strength absorbs hit from trade Japan's economy expanded at a much faster-than-initially-reported pace in the third quarter, as resilient domestic demand and business spending offset the hit to growth from falling exports and global trade tensions. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were little changed at 11,950.00. • The Indian rupee is expected to edge lower against the U.S. currency after the world’s largest economy added more jobs last month than expected, lifting the dollar index and Treasury yields. • Indian government bonds will likely open lower, tracking a consistent rise in crude oil prices, while uncertainty over the timing of the next interest rate cut continues to weigh on sentiment. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.65%-6.70% today, a trader with a state-run bank said. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street ended solidly higher on Friday as a strong jobs report and optimism about U.S.-China trade negotiations ahead of an upcoming deadline helped stoke investor risk appetite. • Asian stocks edged up, catching some of Wall Street's momentum after surprisingly strong U.S. jobs data although regional gains were capped by concerns about China's economy due to the prolonged Sino-U.S. trade war. • The dollar held firm after data showed surprise strength in the U.S. jobs market, but the currency was restrained from moving higher by worries about an escalation in the U.S.-China trade war. • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday after the Labor Department reported job growth increased by the most in 10 months in November. • Oil prices fell after data showing China's overall exports of goods and services shrank for a fourth straight month, sending shivers through a market already concerned about damage being down to global demand by the Sino-U.S. trade war. • Gold prices crept higher after Washington reiterated its stance on a deadline for a new round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods this weekend, supporting demand for safe havens. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.38/71.41 December 6 437.41 crore (43.82) crore 10-yr bond yield 6.66% Month-to-date (1,669) crore 1,425 crore Year-to-date 92,115 crore 31,923 crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 71.77 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Nidhi C Sai in Bengaluru)