Morning News Call - India, February 10

FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled. LIVECHAT- MARKETS FOCUS Reuters EMEA Markets Editor Mike Dolan looks at the upcoming week for EMEA markets. To join the conversation at 03:30 pm IST, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS •Global defence firms line up as India goes shopping to update ageing fleet U.S. and European defence firms backed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's military modernisation drive at a defence exhibition on Friday, despite a lengthy procurement process running into years and limited funds. •India tour operators face severe blow from China coronavirus Indian tour operators estimate they could lose up to $500 million because of cancellations from tourists from China and other countries due to the coronavirus outbreak, a cost that could rise four-fold if it persists through the year. •Jaguar Land Rover to cut output at two UK factories Jaguar Land Rover will reduce or stop production on certain days at two of its British factories over the next few weeks as Britain's biggest carmaker pursues cost-cutting measures in response to falling demand. GLOBAL TOP NEWS •China slowly returns to work as coronavirus toll hits daily record Workers began trickling back to offices and factories around China as the government eased some restrictions on work and travel in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic that has now killed more than 900 people, mostly on the mainland. •Trump slashes foreign aid, cuts safety net programs in new budget proposal U.S. President Donald Trump will propose a 21% cut in foreign aid and slashes to social safety net programs in his $4.8 trillion budget proposal for fiscal 2021, according to senior administration officials. •China to France: Don't discriminate against Huawei on 5G networks The Chinese embassy in Paris on Sunday urged the French government not to discriminate against Huawei as it selects suppliers for its 5G mobile network, saying it feared the company would face more constraints than rivals. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) •SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.1% lower at 12,074.50. •The Indian rupee is expected to edge lower against the dollar in early trades, weighed by a broad decline in Asian currencies and equities amid mounting death toll from the Coronavirus •The Indian government bonds will likely edge lower, as traders may look to book profits after a sharp rally last week triggered by the central bank's liquidity infusion plans and hopes of a rate cut in the coming months.The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.42%-6.48%. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stock futures fell on Sunday after China's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak exceeded the global total from the SARS epidemic and as authorities prepared for millions of people to return to work after an extended Lunar New Year break. • Stocks fell as the death toll from a coronavirus outbreak surpassed the SARS epidemic, raising alarm bells about its severity. • The dollar held gains after job market data provided the latest sign of U.S. economic strength, while worries about the coronavirus epidemic kept other trade-exposed currencies subdued. • U.S. Treasury yields declined on Friday as concerns about global growth and a growing coronavirus epidemic outweighed a strong U.S. jobs report. • Oil prices extended their decline from an early January peak above $70 as the spectre of excess supplies loomed over the market after the spreading coronavirus outbreak hit demand in China, the world's largest oil importer. • Gold prices edged up as rising concerns over the new coronavirus and its impact on global growth outweighed encouraging U.S. economic data and drove purchases of the metal. CLOSE FII EQUITIES DEBT INVESTMENTS PNDF spot 71.47/71.50 February 7 (100.98) 5,822.82 crore crore 10-yr bond 6.44 pct Month-to-date (1,173) 4,249 yield crore crore Year-to-date 10,950 (7,399) crore crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 71.50 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Prajakta Gadgil in Bengaluru)