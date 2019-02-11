Morning News Call - India, February 11

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here • FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Petrotech 2019. • LIVECHAT - FX WEEK AHEAD FX Buzz analyst Jeremy Boulton analyses G7 currencies at 6:00 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • U.S. considers withdrawal of zero tariffs for India - sources India could lose a vital U.S. trade concession, under which it enjoys zero tariffs on $5.6 billion of exports to the United States, amid a widening dispute over its trade and investment policies, people with close knowledge of the matter said. • India's banks seen unlikely to match c.bank's rate cut any time soon Indian bankers say piles of bad debt and the high cost of deposits mean they are unlikely to reduce interest rates on loans by as much as the central bank cut its key lending rate in a bid to spur growth. • Two financial firms behind plunge in shares of Reliance Group companies A recent plunge in the shares of three companies from Reliance Group was caused by two financial firms selling stock they had held as collateral, the conglomerate said on Friday. • Tata Steel Q3 standalone profit soars on robust production Tata Steel reported an 83.6 percent surge in third-quarter standalone net profit on Friday, aided by robust domestic production. • Bharti Airtel unit to merge with Telkom Kenya Bharti Airtel said on Friday its unit Airtel Networks Kenya has agreed to merge with Telkom Kenya, the East African nation's smallest telecom operator. • Mahindra & Mahindra quarterly profit falls 11.4 pct on lean demand Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday posted an 11.4 percent drop in third-quarter profit, as the demand for passenger vehicle sales softened and its MHCV segment came under pressure due to new axle loading norms. • BPCL quarterly profit dives 77 pct but tops estimates Bharat Petroleum reported on Friday a 77 percent plunge in third-quarter net profit, dragged down by higher expenses including raw material costs. • Facebook toughens political ad policies in India ahead of election Facebook is toughening up the rules governing political advertisements in India to create more transparency ahead of the country's general elections due before May, the social media giant said late on Thursday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Talks collapse on border deal as U.S. gov't shutdown looms Talks on border security funding collapsed after Democratic and Republican lawmakers clashed over immigrant detention policy as they worked to avert another U.S. government shutdown, a Republican senator said on Sunday. • S.Korea signs deal to pay more for U.S. troops after Trump demand Officials signed a short-term agreement on Sunday to boost South Korea's contribution toward the upkeep of U.S. troops on the peninsula, after a previous deal lapsed amid U.S. President Donald Trump's call for the South to pay more. • Thai election commission to rule on princess running for PM after king's rebuke Thailand's Election Commission will consider on Monday the surprise nomination of a Thai princess as a prime ministerial candidate for March elections after her brother, King Maha Vajiralongkorn, called it "inappropriate" and unconstitutional. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.3 percent lower at 10,918.50. • The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed against the dollar after the onshore yuan slipped as Chinese markets reopened after the Lunar New Year holidays. • Indian government bonds are expected to ease in early trade, as lower-than-estimated cutoff price for the 2029 bond at debt auction last week raised concerns about appetite for long duration bonds. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 will likely trade in a 7.46 percent-7.52 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The benchmark S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq edged upward to snap a two-day losing streak on Friday as positive corporate results offset lingering skepticism over the United States and China reaching a trade deal before the March 1 deadline. • Asian shares started the week on the backfoot as investors were unable to shake off worries about global growth, U.S. politics and the Sino-U.S. trade war. • The dollar rose against most other currencies, holding near a six-week high as fresh worries about U.S.-Sino trade tensions and global growth drove appetite for safe-haven assets. • U.S. Treasury yields fell for a fourth straight session on Friday, pressured by global equity market losses on concerns there would be no trade deal between the United States and China by the deadline. • Oil prices fell by more than 1 percent as U.S. drilling activity picked up and as a refinery fire in the U.S. state of Illinois resulted in the shutdown of a large crude distillation unit. • Gold prices held steady, supported by uncertainties around Sino-U.S. trade war and concerns of slowing global economic growth, while a strong dollar weighed on the precious metal. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.06/71.09 February 8 $118.61 mln $312.15 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.52 pct Month-to-date $352.88 mln -$85.40 mln Year-to-date $277.53 mln -$891.25 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 71.1600 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Hrithik Kiran Bagade in Bengaluru)