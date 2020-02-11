Morning News Call - India, February 11

Feb 11 (Reuters) - To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled. LIVECHAT- SHIPPING FOCUS Charles Chasty, Research Ananlyst at shipbroker Affinity, discusses the outlook for shipping rates, the shipbuilding cycle, and the impact of coronavirus on the industry, with a focus on China. To join the conversation at 04:30 pm IST, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS •India readying $2.6 billion U.S. naval helicopter deal ahead of Trump trip India is set to give final approval to a $2.6 billion deal for military helicopters from U.S. defence firm Lockheed Martin ahead of a proposed visit by U.S. President Donald Trump this month, defence and industry sources said. •Amazon challenges India antitrust probe in court -filing Amazon.com has begun legal action in India to quash an antitrust investigation against the company, saying it could cause "irreparable" loss and damage to its reputation, according to its court filing seen by Reuters. •POLL-Indian inflation likely hit a near six-year high in January Indian retail inflation likely rose to a near six-year peak in January as food prices stayed high, according to a small majority of economists in a Reuters poll, which may persuade the central bank to keep interest rates on hold in the coming months. •India's car sales fall in January as economy slows, ownership cost rises Car sales in India fell for the 15th consecutive month in January, as slowing economic growth and rising cost of car ownership made consumers reluctant to spend, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Monday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS •China reports record daily virus death toll, but new cases fall China reported 108 new coronavirus deaths, a daily record, bringing the total number of people killed in the country to 1,016, but the number of new cases fell. •Trump's $4.8 trillion budget gets chilly reception from Congress President Donald Trump's $4.8 trillion budget plan for the coming fiscal year drew a prompt rejection on Monday from congressional Democrats, who said it betrayed his promise to protect popular health and safety-net programs. •Hundreds of Chinese businesses seek billions in loans to contend with coronavirus-sources More than 300 Chinese companies are seeking bank loans totalling at least $8.2 billion to help to soften the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, two banking sources said. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.4% higher at 12,084.00. • The Indian rupee is expected to remain little changed against the dollar in early trades amid rising death toll from the coronavirus. • The Indian government bonds are likely to trade little changed ahead of an auction of state debt today, while traders await retail inflation data for January, due tomorrow, for further cues on interest rates.The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.42%-6.46%. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed at record highs on Monday as Chinese workers and factories slowly returned to business following a Lunar New Year holiday that was protracted by the deadly coronavirus outbreak. • Asian share markets followed Wall Street higher even as doubts grew about how quickly China's factories could get back to work given that the coronavirus continues to spread and deaths mount. • The U.S. dollar and Japanese yen were in demand, along with the bonds of both countries, as worries about the spread of coronavirus had investors heading for safe harbours. • Continued demand for safe-haven assets from investors nervous about the economic damage caused by the coronavirus outbreak drove U.S. Treasury yields lower on Monday, inverting one measure of the yield curve. • Oil prices rose as recent sharp falls have encouraged investors holding short positions to book profits, but the market remains jittery over the Wuhan virus, which has now killed more than 1,000 in China. • Gold prices held steady after climbing to a one-week peak in the previous session, as concerns about the coronavirus epidemic that has claimed more than 1,000 lives in China offset an uptick in equities. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.35/71.38 February 10 9,943.68 crore 3,676.51 crore 10-yr bond yield 6.44 pct Month-to-date 8,771 crore 7,925 crore Year-to-date 20,894 crore (3,723) crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 71.28 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Prajakta Gadgil in Bengaluru)