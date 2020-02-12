Morning News Call - India, February 12

Feb 12(Reuters) - To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 5:30 pm: Government is likely to release consumer price inflation data for January and industrial production data for December. LIVECHAT- EQUITIES WATCH Reuters stocks correspondents in London and New York discuss equity market moves on both sides of the Atlantic. To join the conversation at 07:30 pm IST, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • Mahindra draws up $423 million turnaround plan for Korean unit Ssangyong Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra will invest $423 million to turnaround its struggling South Korean unit Ssangyong Motor and make it profitable by 2022, a senior company executive told reporters in Mumbai on Tuesday. • India's economic growth set to bounce back as slump bottoms out: govt adviser Indian economic growth is poised to bounce back after slipping to a more than six-year low of 4.5% in the July-September quarter as the government has taken measures to prop up investments and consumer demand, a top government adviser said. • India's electricity demand picks up after being hit by sluggish economy Electricity demand in India rose in January for the first time in six months, government data showed on Tuesday, after declining since August as the economy slowed. • Indian tycoon Mallya appeals against extradition from Britain Indian businessman Vijay Mallya launched an appeal in Britain's High Court on Tuesday against a 2018 decision to extradite him to India to face fraud charges resulting from the collapse of his defunct company Kingfisher Airlines. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • New coronavirus cases lowest since Jan but experts disagree over peak China's Hubei province reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases since January, lending credence to a prediction from the country's senior medical adviser that the outbreak could be over by April. • SoftBank stock surges to seven-month high after judge OKs Sprint-T-Mobile merger SoftBank Group stock surged to its highest price in over half a year in Tokyo, after a U.S. federal judge rejected an antitrust challenge to the proposed takeover of subsidiary Sprint by T-Mobile US. • Fed's Powell says economy in good place, warns on coronavirus Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress on Tuesday that the U.S. economy is in a good place, even as he cited the potential threat from the coronavirus in China and concerns about the economy's long-term health. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.3% higher at 12,159.00. • The Indian rupee is expected to edge higher against the dollar, boosted by positive Asian leads. • Indian government bonds will likely trade largely unchanged as traders await January’s retail inflation data, due post market hours, to gauge the future outlook on interest rate cuts.The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.45%-6.50%. GLOBAL MARKETS • S&P 500 and the Nasdaq inched to their second consecutive record closing highs on Tuesday as Chinese officials said the deadly coronavirus epidemic could be contained by April. • Asian shares and Wall Street futures nudged higher amid hopes the worst of the coronavirus in China may have passed, although prevailing uncertainty about the outbreak has kept investors wary. • Asian currencies found support from a slowdown in the spread of coronavirus, but a strong dollar and caution about the rising death toll kept gains in check, while the New Zealand dollar jumped after the central bank dropped its easing bias. • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell said the U.S. economy is resilient and maintained that current interest rate policy remains appropriate. • Oil prices rose for a second day amid preliminary signs that new coronavirus cases are slowing in China, easing concerns over the demand impact from the disease in the world's second-largest oil consumer. • Gold prices were flat as equities ticked up after China's senior medical adviser suggested the coronavirus epidemic may be over by April, although uncertainty over the impact of the outbreak supported the safe-haven metal. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.27/71.30 February 11 (502.85) crore 2,148.99 crore 10-yr bond yield 6.46 pct Month-to-date 8,268 crore 10,074 crore Year-to-date 20,391 crore (1,574) crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 71.28 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Prajakta Gadgil in Bengaluru)