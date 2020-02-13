Morning News Call - India, February 13

Feb 13(Reuters) - To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled. LIVECHAT- BONDS FOCUS Yoruk Bahceli, Reuters' European bonds correspondent, answers questions on European govvies. To join the conversation at 05:00 pm IST, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • India's January retail inflation rises, industrial output shrinks India's annual retail inflation accelerated to its highest level in nearly six years, while industrial output unexpectedly contracted, showing that Asia's third-largest economy remains troubled. • Microsoft boss Nadella to visit India later this month- sources Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella is planning to visit India later this month, multiple sources familiar with the plans told Reuters, a test for the Indian-born head who recently criticized Indian immigration policy. •India makes exemption for Nepal, allows some refined palmolein imports - sources India, which restricted imports of refined palm oil and palmolein in January, has exempted Nepal and has started issuing licences to import some refined palmolein from the Himalayan nation, two government officials told Reuters. • Indian firms issue record dollar bonds in first 6 weeks of 2020 Indian firms are ramping up issuance of dollar-denominated bonds this year to exploit a rising global appetite for high-yielding debt and the relaxation of domestic rules on the use of funds raised, data from Refinitiv showed on Wednesday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Coronavirus death toll leaps in China's Hubei province The Chinese province at the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak reported a record rise in the death toll, as global health experts warned the epidemic could get far worse before it is brought under control. • Pentagon expected to back additional Huawei restrictions -source The Pentagon is likely to back new U.S. restrictions on Huawei Technologies, reversing earlier opposition to a proposal meant to further crack down on exports to the blacklisted Chinese company, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. • Australia court backs $10 billion Vodafone-TPG merger, overruling regulator An Australian court approved a $10.1 billion merger between a local arm of Britain's Vodafone Group and internet provider TPG Telecom, overruling an earlier move by the antitrust regulator to block the deal. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) •SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.1% lower at 12,222.00. •The Indian rupee is expected to fall against the dollar after local industrial output unexpectedly contracted and consumer prices rose at the quickest pace in about six years. •Indian government bonds will likely trade lower as the key retail inflation rate rose to its highest level in nearly six years, which may further delay the prospects of monetary policy easing. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.45%-6.50%. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street closed at record highs on Wednesday as news that the coronavirus outbreak could be running out of steam kept buyers in the ring. • Asian stock markets wobbled while safe-haven bonds rose as the number of new coronavirus cases and deaths in the outbreak's epicentre jumped. • The yen rose from a three-week low against the dollar after China's Hubei province, the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak, reported a sharp jump in the number of new cases in a jolt to markets and sparking a flight for safe-haven assets. • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday amid renewed risk tolerance after a reported drop in the number of new coronavirus cases in China alleviated some concerns about economic growth. • Oil prices rose for a third day on expectations that major producers are likely to enact deeper output cuts to offset the slump in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak in China, the world's second-largest crude consumer. • Gold prices rose as investors sold equities and sought the safety of bullion after a sharp jump in the death toll and infections from a coronavirus epidemic in China. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.30/71.33 February 12 2,157.43 crore 89.02 crore 10-yr bond yield 6.47 pct Month-to-date 10,426 crore 10,163 crore Year-to-date 22,549 crore (1,485) crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 71.29 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Prajakta Gadgil in Bengaluru)