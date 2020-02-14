Morning News Call - India, February 14

Feb 14(Reuters) - To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to meet economists and senior officials of NITI Aayog in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Government is likely to release January wholesale price inflation data in New Delhi. 6:00 pm: PMEAC Member Ashima Goyal will be present at a roundtable discussion on Budget in Mumbai. INDIA TOP NEWS • India offers U.S. dairy, chicken access in bid for elusive trade deal with Trump India has offered to partially open up its poultry and dairy markets in a bid for a limited trade deal during U.S. President Donald Trump's first official visit to the country this month, people familiar with the protracted talks say. • Vodafone's India venture reports sixth straight quarterly loss Vodafone Idea reported a third-quarter loss on Thursday, as the troubled Indian telecom company shed millions of mobile subscribers due to intense competition. • Yes Bank delays quarterly results; shares up amid fresh fund raise talks Troubled Indian lender Yes Bank said it will delay disclosing its October-December earnings by at least a month, and that it was in talks with potential investors for a cash infusion, sending its shares up almost 6% in Thursday trade. • Indian generic drugmakers may face supply shortages from China if coronavirus drags on Shortages and potential price increases of generic drugs from India loom if the coronavirus outbreak disrupts suppliers of pharmaceutical ingredients in China past April, according to industry experts. • Economists eye silver lining in India's rising rural inflation numbers India's rural inflation rate surged faster than urban inflation for the first time in 19 months in January, and economists are optimistic that signals something the country desperately needs - a revival in demand in the rural economy. • Canada urges India to pursue consistent farm trade policies India should pursue consistent farm trade policies to help to avoid uncertainty among Canada's farmers, big suppliers of pulses to New Delhi, a Canadian government minister said on Thursday. • India to woo businesses to Kashmir in planned investment summit India plans to offer around 6,000 acres (2,400 hectares) of land in Kashmir as part of a business summit planned for April or May to help the Himalayan region after withdrawing its special rights and making sweeping administrative changes. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • China coronavirus deaths slow, cruise ship disembarks in Cambodia The daily death toll in the Chinese province at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak halved, officials said, while passengers on a cruise ship blocked from five countries due to virus fears finally disembarked in Cambodia. • U.S. accuses Huawei of stealing trade secrets, assisting Iran U.S. prosecutors on Thursday accused Huawei of stealing trade secrets and helping Iran track protesters in its latest indictment against the Chinese company, escalating the U.S. battle with the world's largest telecommunications equipment maker. • Judge grants Amazon motion for pause in Microsoft's Pentagon contract work A U.S. judge on Thursday granted Amazon.com request to temporarily halt the U.S. Department of Defense and Microsoft from moving forward on an up-to-$10 billion cloud computing deal that Amazon says reflected undue influence by President Donald Trump. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.3% higher at 12,188.00. • The Indian rupee is expected to trade little changed against the dollar amid a further rebound in crude oil prices and a fall in the number of new virus cases in China. • The Indian federal government bonds are expected to gain in early trade following strong purchases by foreign investors despite a rise in inflation to a near-six-year high in January.The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a 6.40%-6.45%. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street lost ground on Thursday, backing away from record highs as investors digested new coronavirus developments and mixed corporate earnings • Global shares eased, as investors were spooked by a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus cases in China this week while oil prices extended gains on hopes of more production cuts. • The Japanese yen held onto gains against the dollar, as fresh doubts about the scale of the coronavirus outbreak supported demand for safe-haven currencies. • U.S. Treasury yields were slightly lower on Thursday as traders balanced worsening news about the coronavirus epidemic in China with positive U.S. economic reports. • Oil prices were steady but are set for their first weekly gain in six weeks on the assumption major producers will implement deeper output cuts to offset slowing demand in China, the world's second-largest crude user. • Gold prices held steady near a one-week high, as a mounting coronavirus death toll supported safe-haven buying, while a stronger dollar kept a lid on gains. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.35/71.38 February 13 (663.01) crore (743.32) crore 10-yr bond yield 6.42 pct Month-to-date 9,763 crore 9,420 crore Year-to-date 21,886 crore (2,228) crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited)