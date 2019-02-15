Morning News Call - India, February 15

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH • 10:00 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to flag off India's first semi-high speed train in New Delhi. • 1:30 pm: Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India Chairperson M.S. Sahoo at an event in Mumbai. • 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. INDIA TOP NEWS • Jet Airways approves rescue deal to plug $1.2 billion gap Jet Airways said on Thursday its board had approved a rescue deal which will make its lenders its largest shareholders and fix a near 85 billion rupee ($1.2 billion) funding gap. • Kashmir car bomb kills 44; India demands Pakistan act against militants A suicide bomber rammed a car into a bus carrying Indian paramilitary police in Kashmir on Thursday, killing 44 of them in the deadliest attack in decades on security forces in the disputed region, raising tensions with arch foe Pakistan. • January WPI inflation eases to 10-month low of 2.76 percent y/y India's annual wholesale price inflation eased to a 10-month low of 2.76 percent in January, helped by a smaller increase in prices of manufactured goods and fuel products, government data showed on Thursday. • U.S., India seek to boost trade ties in energy, defence The United States and India plan to boost bilateral trade in energy, aerospace, defence, pharmaceuticals and healthcare as part of a continuing commercial dialogue, officials from both governments said on Thursday. • India could extend deadline on steel import rules for automakers -sources India is considering extending by four months a compliance deadline on tougher import rules for steel that are aimed at forcing automakers to use locally made alloy, said two sources familiar with the matter. • Ashok Leyland Q3 profit falls, but beats expectations Ashok Leyland posted a 21.5 percent fall in its third-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by weak consumer demand. • ONGC third-quarter profit beats estimate Oil and Natural Gas Corp on Thursday posted a 64.8 percent jump in third-quarter profit, handily beating analysts estimates, boosted by higher revenue from offshore operations. • Samsung says expects $4 billion in Indian sales of new smartphone range Samsung Electronics expects a new range of smartphones it will launch in India in the first half of this year to generate sales of $4 billion in 2019, a senior company executive said on Thursday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump vows emergency declaration over wall, agrees to shutdown-averting bill President Donald Trump vowed on Thursday to declare a national emergency in an attempt to fund his U.S.-Mexico border wall without congressional approval, a step likely to plunge him into a battle with Congress over constitutional powers. • U.S. trade envoys to meet China's Xi, no decision on deadline extension The Trump administration's top two negotiators in trade talks with China will meet on Friday with Chinese President Xi Jinping, but there has been no decision to extend a March 1 U.S. deadline for a deal, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday. • Weakest U.S. retail sales since 2009 cast pall over economy U.S. retail sales recorded their biggest drop in more than nine years in December as receipts fell across the board, suggesting a sharp slowdown in economic activity at the end of 2018. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.1 percent higher at 10,799.50, from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is expected to fall against the dollar in the wake of Brent crude’s climb to near $65 a barrel, and losses in Asian currencies and equities. • Indian government bonds are expected to open lower, as crude oil prices continued to gain, while a weekly debt sale will add to supply in the market. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 will likely trade in a 7.50 percent-7.56 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped while the Nasdaq posted a slim gain on Thursday as investors struggled to square grim retail sales data with hopes that high-level talks in Beijing could resolve the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute. • Asian stocks fell after weak U.S. retail sales figures raised fresh doubts about the strength of the world's largest economy, offsetting optimism towards trade talks between the United States and China. • The dollar weakened against the yen as dismal U.S. retail sales data reinforced expectations Federal Reserve rates will not rise this year, while investor focus shifted to trade talks between Washington and Beijing. • Treasury yields fell on Thursday after data showed that U.S. retail sales recorded their biggest drop in more than nine years in December, suggesting a slowdown in economic activity at the end of 2018. • Oil prices rallied, with Brent crude futures hitting fresh 2019 highs amid U.S. sanctions against Venezuela and Iran and supply cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). • Gold prices firmed as the dollar weakened slightly after disappointing U.S. data indicated slowing economic momentum, supporting the U.S. Federal Reserve's "patient" monetary policy approach. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.10/71.13 February 14 -$35.20 mln -$103.20 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.52 pct Month-to-date $453.38 mln -$91.38 mln Year-to-date $378.03 mln -$897.23 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 71.0180 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Hrithik Kiran Bagade in Bengaluru)