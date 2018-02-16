Morning News Call - India, February 16

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Mines Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to address Central Geological Programming meeting in New Delhi. 12:30 pm: H.G. Infra Engineering to announce IPO details in Mumbai. 2:30 pm: Power Minister R.K. Singh at World Sustainable Development Summit in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: Bank of Baroda post-earnings conference call for analysts in Mumbai. LIVECHAT - WEEKAHEAD Reuters EMEA markets editor Mike Dolan discusses the upcoming week's main market inflection points at 1630 IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • PNB seeks to soothe investors after uncovering massive fraud Punjab National Bank, India's second-largest state-run lender, sought to soothe investors on Thursday after the discovery of a $1.77 billion scam at a single branch sent its shares plunging and raised fears about the scale of fraud in the sector. • January trade deficit widens to highest since May 2013 India's trade deficit in January was the widest in more than 4-1/2 years as a surge in the country's oil and coal import bill outweighed a rise in exports, government data showed on Thursday. • MSCI asks India stock exchanges to reconsider anti-competitive measures Global index provider MSCI Inc on Thursday "strongly suggested" that India's three main stock exchanges reconsider their anti-competitive measures that restrict the accessibility of the Indian equity market to foreign exchanges. • WPI inflation eases to 2.84 percent y/y in January India's annual wholesale price inflation eased in January for the second straight month after touching an eight-month high in November, helped by a softer rise in food and fuel prices, government data showed on Thursday. • RBI says ready to inject more cash at March-end India's central bank will be ready to inject adequate amount of extra cash into banks if needed ahead of March-end to give flexibility to lenders to manage their liquidity mismatches that typically happen at quarter-end, it said in a release on Thursday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • U.S. Senate rejects immigration bills, leaves Dreamers in limbo The U.S. Senate rejected a series of bills to protect "Dreamer" immigrants on Thursday, leaving in limbo the future of 1.8 million young adults brought to the United States illegally as children. • Japan govt reappoints Kuroda as BOJ chief, picks reflationist academic as deputy Japan's government on Friday reappointed Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda for another term and chose an advocate of bolder monetary easing as one of his deputies, a sign the central bank will be in no rush to dial back its massive stimulus programme. • Ramaphosa elected president of South Africa, vows anti-corruption fight Cyril Ramaphosa was elected as South Africa's president in a parliamentary vote on Thursday and pledged to tackle endemic corruption after scandal-ridden Jacob Zuma resigned on orders from the ruling African National Congress. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 10,587.50, up 0.31 percent from its previous close. • The Indian rupee will likely open slightly higher against the dollar, as the greenback continued to trend down even after the U.S. reported upbeat economic numbers that raised bets of faster rate hikes. • Indian sovereign bonds are likely to edge lower in early session amid lack of fresh triggers in the domestic market, even as U.S. Treasury yields stay elevated. The yield on the 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.54 percent-7.60 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street surged on Thursday to notch its fifth straight session of gains, led by Apple and other technology stocks as investors shrugged off recent inflation worries that sent the market into a sell-off at the start of the month. • Asian shares extended their recovery from two-month lows into a fifth day as the Wall Street market volatility gauge fell, while the U.S. dollar was undermined by various worries including rising inflation. • The dollar slipped to a three-year low against a basket of currencies on Friday, headed for its biggest weekly loss in two years, as bearish factors offset support the U.S. currency could take from rising Treasury yields. • U.S. Treasury yields slipped on Thursday after sizable gains in recent sessions, as investors took a breather from selling bonds and readjusted positions to prepare for more inflation-related volatility, a scenario that could take yields even higher. • Oil prices edged higher as the dollar stood near a three-year low in subdued Asian trade, with many markets closed for the Lunar New Year holiday. • Gold prices held firm to remain on track for their biggest weekly percentage gain in nearly two years, buoyed by a weaker U.S. dollar and as investors looked to hedge against inflation. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 63.87/63.90 February 15 -$37.56 mln -$15.13 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.66 pct Month-to-date -$1.00 bln $387.16 mln Year-to-date $1.04 bln $1.86 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 63.8900 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Yoganand KN in Bengaluru)