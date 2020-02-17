Market News
February 17, 2020 / 3:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Morning News Call - India, February 17

6 Min Read

    FACTORS TO WATCH
    3:10 pm: Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal is likely to be present
at the IVCA annual conclave in New Delhi.
    
    LIVECHAT- FX WEEK AHEAD
    Jeremy Boulton, Reuters FX Buzz analyst, discusses G7 currencies and select
EM FX pairs. To join the conversation at 05:30 pm IST, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • Amazon, Flipkart seek rollback of new Indian tax on online sellers
    Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart are among online retailers demanding that
India scale back a proposed tax on third-party sellers on their platforms,
saying the burden of compliance will hurt the fledgling industry, according to
documents seen by Reuters. 
    • Vodafone assesses payment to India in dispute over dues 
    Vodafone Idea said on Saturday it was assessing how much it would pay the
Indian government as part of dues owed and said it proposed making a payment in
the next few days. 
    • India orders telcos to pay dues now, after top court threatens contempt 
    The Indian government ordered mobile carriers on Friday to immediately pay
billions of dollars in dues after the Supreme Court threatened the companies and
officials with contempt proceedings for failing to implement an earlier
ruling. 
    • Trump to woo Indian executives during New Delhi visit
    U.S. President Donald Trump will meet executives of large Indian companies
with interests in the United States as he looks to drum up investments during
his visit to New Delhi this month.

    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • Coronavirus cases rise again in China as recession looms for Japan,
Singapore
    The number of reported new cases of coronavirus in China's Hubei province
rose after two days of falls, as authorities imposed tough new restrictions on
movement to prevent the spread of the disease which has now killed more than
1,700 people.
    • Japan's recession risks grow as economy skids in Q4, virus clouds outlook 
    Japan's economy shrank at the fastest pace in almost six years in the
December quarter as last year's sales tax hike hit consumer and business
spending, highlighting a fragile outlook made worse by growing coronavirus
risks.
    • General Motors to wind down Australia, New Zealand operations, sell
Thailand plant 
    General Motorsis retreating from more markets outside of the United States
and China, saying on Sunday that it will wind down sales, design and engineering
operations in Australia and New Zealand and retire the Holden brand by 2021.
 
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.1% lower at 12,118.50.
    • The Indian rupee will likely fall against the dollar after the Asian
nation’s trade gap reached the widest level in seven months.
    • The Indian sovereign bonds are likely to gain in early trade as investors
expect more steps from the central bank to boost economic activity. The yield on
the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 may trade in a 6.35%-6.40% band. 
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • The S&P 500 ended modestly higher on Friday following strong earnings from
Nvidia and a report late in the session that the White House was considering a
tax incentive for Americans to buy stocks.
    • Asian shares reversed earlier losses and moved back toward a three-week
top as Chinese efforts to cushion the blow from a coronavirus outbreak cheered
investors, although Japanese stocks faltered amid growing recession risks.

    • The euro was on the back foot, as concerns mounted about weakening
economic growth in Europe at a time financial markets and policymakers fret
about a new threat to the global economy from a fast spreading coronavirus in
China.
    • U.S. Treasury yields declined on Friday as investors bought safe-haven
government debt ahead of a long holiday weekend after soft retail sales data and
on continuing caution about the coronavirus epidemic in China.
    • Oil prices edged lower as investors brace for economic data in Asia due
this week that should give a reading on how China's coronavirus epidemic has
affected oil demand.
    • Gold held near the two-week high scaled in the previous session on
uncertainty over the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global
economy.
    
    
                     CLOSE        FII              EQUITIES   DEBT
                                    INVESTMENTS               
 PNDF spot           71.35/71.38  February         662.90     3,242.70
                                    14               crore      crore
 10-yr bond          6.36 pct     Month-to-date    10,426     12,663
   yield                                             crore      crore
                                  Year-to-date     22,549     1,015
                                                     crore      crore
 
    
    (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities
Depository Limited)
    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes                 
    Stock market reports                
    Non-deliverable forwards data              
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
    
    ($1 = 71.53 Indian rupees)

 (Compiled by Priyanka Das in Bengaluru)
