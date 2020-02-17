Morning News Call - India, February 17

Reuters (Feb 17) - To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 3:10 pm: Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal is likely to be present at the IVCA annual conclave in New Delhi. LIVECHAT- FX WEEK AHEAD Jeremy Boulton, Reuters FX Buzz analyst, discusses G7 currencies and select EM FX pairs. To join the conversation at 05:30 pm IST, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • Amazon, Flipkart seek rollback of new Indian tax on online sellers Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart are among online retailers demanding that India scale back a proposed tax on third-party sellers on their platforms, saying the burden of compliance will hurt the fledgling industry, according to documents seen by Reuters. • Vodafone assesses payment to India in dispute over dues Vodafone Idea said on Saturday it was assessing how much it would pay the Indian government as part of dues owed and said it proposed making a payment in the next few days. • India orders telcos to pay dues now, after top court threatens contempt The Indian government ordered mobile carriers on Friday to immediately pay billions of dollars in dues after the Supreme Court threatened the companies and officials with contempt proceedings for failing to implement an earlier ruling. • Trump to woo Indian executives during New Delhi visit U.S. President Donald Trump will meet executives of large Indian companies with interests in the United States as he looks to drum up investments during his visit to New Delhi this month. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Coronavirus cases rise again in China as recession looms for Japan, Singapore The number of reported new cases of coronavirus in China's Hubei province rose after two days of falls, as authorities imposed tough new restrictions on movement to prevent the spread of the disease which has now killed more than 1,700 people. • Japan's recession risks grow as economy skids in Q4, virus clouds outlook Japan's economy shrank at the fastest pace in almost six years in the December quarter as last year's sales tax hike hit consumer and business spending, highlighting a fragile outlook made worse by growing coronavirus risks. • General Motors to wind down Australia, New Zealand operations, sell Thailand plant General Motorsis retreating from more markets outside of the United States and China, saying on Sunday that it will wind down sales, design and engineering operations in Australia and New Zealand and retire the Holden brand by 2021. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.1% lower at 12,118.50. • The Indian rupee will likely fall against the dollar after the Asian nation’s trade gap reached the widest level in seven months. • The Indian sovereign bonds are likely to gain in early trade as investors expect more steps from the central bank to boost economic activity. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 may trade in a 6.35%-6.40% band. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 ended modestly higher on Friday following strong earnings from Nvidia and a report late in the session that the White House was considering a tax incentive for Americans to buy stocks. • Asian shares reversed earlier losses and moved back toward a three-week top as Chinese efforts to cushion the blow from a coronavirus outbreak cheered investors, although Japanese stocks faltered amid growing recession risks. • The euro was on the back foot, as concerns mounted about weakening economic growth in Europe at a time financial markets and policymakers fret about a new threat to the global economy from a fast spreading coronavirus in China. • U.S. Treasury yields declined on Friday as investors bought safe-haven government debt ahead of a long holiday weekend after soft retail sales data and on continuing caution about the coronavirus epidemic in China. • Oil prices edged lower as investors brace for economic data in Asia due this week that should give a reading on how China's coronavirus epidemic has affected oil demand. • Gold held near the two-week high scaled in the previous session on uncertainty over the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy. CLOSE FII EQUITIES DEBT INVESTMENTS PNDF spot 71.35/71.38 February 662.90 3,242.70 14 crore crore 10-yr bond 6.36 pct Month-to-date 10,426 12,663 yield crore crore Year-to-date 22,549 1,015 crore crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 71.53 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Priyanka Das in Bengaluru)