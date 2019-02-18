Morning News Call - India, February 18

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: HDFC Bank Managing Director Aditya Puri at launch of 5,000th branch in Mumbai. INDIA TOP NEWS India proposes more than $12 billion of pollution-reducing incentives India has proposed incentives worth 885 billion rupees ($12.4 billion) to encourage power plants to install equipment to curb emissions and to develop infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs), a government statement said on Friday. India detains 23 men with suspected links to group behind deadly Kashmir attack Indian forces have detained 23 men suspected of links to the Pakistan-based militant group that masterminded the bombing of an Indian security convoy that killed 44 paramilitary police, a top police official said on Sunday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS U.S. blocks North Korean air traffic revival ahead of Trump-Kim summit - sources The United States has blocked efforts by a U.N. agency to improve civil aviation in North Korea at a time when Pyongyang is trying to reopen part of its airspace to foreign flights, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Saudi crown prince begins Asia tour with $20 billion Pakistan investment pledge Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday said Saudi Arabia has signed investment agreements worth $20 billion during his high-profile visit to Pakistan, where tensions were flaring up with nuclear-armed rival India. Japan's machinery orders slump as trade frictions bite Overseas orders for Japanese machinery posted their biggest decline in more than a decade in December and manufacturers expect orders to fall further this quarter as trade friction weigh on global demand. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were 0.2 percent higher at 10,778.50, from its previous close. The Indian rupee is expected to underperform regional peers and fall against the dollar after the nation’s trade deficit in January widened from the prior month. Brent crude’s climb to a fresh three-month high is also expected to pressure the local currency. Indian government bonds are expected to open lower, as crude oil prices continued to gain, with the benchmark Brent crude oil staying above $65 a barrel, while state debt auction will boost supply. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 will likely trade in a 7.58 percent - 7.64 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street rallied on Friday, with the Dow and the Nasdaq posting their eighth consecutive weekly gains as investors grew hopeful that the United States and China would hammer out an agreement resolving their protracted trade war. • Asian share markets bounced broadly as investors dared to hope for both progress at Sino-U.S. trade talks in Washington this week and more policy stimulus from major central banks. • The dollar fell versus a basket of its peers as rising expectations of a U.S.-Sino trade deal led investors to shift away from the safety of the greenback into riskier assets. • U.S. Treasury yields rose slightly on Friday but held in the middle of their recent range as investors digested mixed economic data for signals of Federal Reserve interest rate policy. • Oil prices rose to their highest levels since November last year, lifted by OPEC-led supply cuts and U.S. sanctions on Iran and Venezuela. • Gold prices stood firm at two-week highs as the dollar inched lower, while equities rose on increased expectations of a U.S.-China trade deal, capping bullion's gains. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.31/71.34 February 15 -$135.45 mln -$8.76 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.58 pct Month-to-date $358.71 mln -$100.14 mln Year-to-date $283.36 mln -$905.99 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]