February 18, 2020

Morning News Call - India, February 18

5 Min Read

    FACTORS TO WATCH
    No major events are scheduled.
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • Vodafone Idea to pay 35 bln rupees in telecom dues this week 
    Beleaguered Vodafone Idea will pay 35 billion rupees in telecom dues to the
federal government by the end of this week, the company said on
Monday.
    • Reliance to merge media and distribution businesses into TV unit
    Reliance Industries said on Monday it would merge its media and distribution
businesses into its TV business, Network18 Media & Investments. 
    • Coronavirus could hamper $2.24 bln in Indian solar projects - Crisil 
    Indian solar power projects worth $2.24 billion are at risk of higher costs,
including fines, due to the coronavirus outbreak in China -- a major supplier of
modules, the local arm of ratings agency Standard and Poor's said on
Monday.
    • India's poultry sales decline after coronavirus rumours linked to chickens
    The poultry industry has lost 13 billion rupees in three weeks after
speculation on social media that chickens are a cause of the spread of
coronavirus, denting demand for chicken and nearly halving prices, say industry
officials. 
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • Coronavirus infections slow in China as Apple warns of iPhone shortages
    The number of new coronavirus infections in mainland China fell below 2,000
on Tuesday for the first time since January, Chinese health officials said,
although global experts warn it was still too early to say the outbreak is being
contained.
    • Apple unlikely to meet revenue guidance due to coronavirus impact
    Apple warned on Monday it was unlikely to meet a sales target set just three
weeks ago amid lost production and weakening demand in China from the
coronavirus outbreak.
    • U.S. mulls cutting Huawei off from global chip suppliers, with TSMC in
crosshairs
    The Trump administration is considering changing U.S. regulations to allow
it to block shipments of chips to Huawei from companies such as Taiwan's TSMC,
the world's largest contract chipmaker, two sources familiar with the matter
said.
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.2% lower at 12,043.50. 
    • The Indian rupee is expected to trade lower against the dollar, weighed by
the decline in Asian equities and most regional peers after Apple warned the
coronavirus outbreak will hurt its revenue. 
    • The Indian government bonds are likely to trade largely unchanged in the
morning session due to a lack of new triggers. The yield on the benchmark 6.45%
bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.37%-6.42%.  
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • Asian shares fell and Wall Street retreated from record highs after Apple
said it will not meet its revenue guidance for the March quarter as the
coronavirus outbreak slowed production and weakened demand in China.
    • The euro fell towards a three-year low versus the dollar ahead of a highly
watched German survey, which is expected to show a sharp slump in investor
confidence and fuel growing pessimism about the outlook for Europe's largest
economy.
    • Oil prices slipped on lingering concerns over the economic impact of the
coronavirus outbreak in China and its effect on oil demand, tracking losses in
financial markets.
    • Gold prices hit a two-week high as global equities retreated after Apple
flagged a revenue miss amid the coronavirus outbreak, sobering investor
optimism.
    
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES        DEBT
 PNDF spot         71.38/71.41  February 17      (1,1142.05)     1,321.16 crore
                                                 crore           
 10-yr bond yield  6.38 pct     Month-to-date    9,284 crore     13,984 crore
                                Year-to-date     21,407 crore    2,336 crore
 
    (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities
Depository Limited)
    
    ($1 = 71.32 Indian rupees)
 
    

 (Compiled by Priyanka Das in Bengaluru)
