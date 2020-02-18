Morning News Call - India, February 18

Feb 18 (Reuters) - To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled. LIVECHAT- FUND FOCUS Detlef Glow, Refinitiv's Head of Lipper EMEA Research, joins the forum to review trends in the European fund industry and discuss the outlook for 2020. To join the conversation at 06:30 pm IST, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • Vodafone Idea to pay 35 bln rupees in telecom dues this week Beleaguered Vodafone Idea will pay 35 billion rupees in telecom dues to the federal government by the end of this week, the company said on Monday. • Reliance to merge media and distribution businesses into TV unit Reliance Industries said on Monday it would merge its media and distribution businesses into its TV business, Network18 Media & Investments. • Coronavirus could hamper $2.24 bln in Indian solar projects - Crisil Indian solar power projects worth $2.24 billion are at risk of higher costs, including fines, due to the coronavirus outbreak in China -- a major supplier of modules, the local arm of ratings agency Standard and Poor's said on Monday. • India's poultry sales decline after coronavirus rumours linked to chickens The poultry industry has lost 13 billion rupees in three weeks after speculation on social media that chickens are a cause of the spread of coronavirus, denting demand for chicken and nearly halving prices, say industry officials. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Coronavirus infections slow in China as Apple warns of iPhone shortages The number of new coronavirus infections in mainland China fell below 2,000 on Tuesday for the first time since January, Chinese health officials said, although global experts warn it was still too early to say the outbreak is being contained. • Apple unlikely to meet revenue guidance due to coronavirus impact Apple warned on Monday it was unlikely to meet a sales target set just three weeks ago amid lost production and weakening demand in China from the coronavirus outbreak. • U.S. mulls cutting Huawei off from global chip suppliers, with TSMC in crosshairs The Trump administration is considering changing U.S. regulations to allow it to block shipments of chips to Huawei from companies such as Taiwan's TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, two sources familiar with the matter said. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.2% lower at 12,043.50. • The Indian rupee is expected to trade lower against the dollar, weighed by the decline in Asian equities and most regional peers after Apple warned the coronavirus outbreak will hurt its revenue. • The Indian government bonds are likely to trade largely unchanged in the morning session due to a lack of new triggers. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.37%-6.42%. GLOBAL MARKETS • Asian shares fell and Wall Street retreated from record highs after Apple said it will not meet its revenue guidance for the March quarter as the coronavirus outbreak slowed production and weakened demand in China. • The euro fell towards a three-year low versus the dollar ahead of a highly watched German survey, which is expected to show a sharp slump in investor confidence and fuel growing pessimism about the outlook for Europe's largest economy. • Oil prices slipped on lingering concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China and its effect on oil demand, tracking losses in financial markets. • Gold prices hit a two-week high as global equities retreated after Apple flagged a revenue miss amid the coronavirus outbreak, sobering investor optimism. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.38/71.41 February 17 (1,1142.05) 1,321.16 crore crore 10-yr bond yield 6.38 pct Month-to-date 9,284 crore 13,984 crore Year-to-date 21,407 crore 2,336 crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 71.32 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Priyanka Das in Bengaluru)