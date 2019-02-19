Morning News Call - India, February 19

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled. LIVECHAT – TRADE WARS Cliff Tan, Head of East Asian Research, MUFG talks on global trade disputes at 9:30 am IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS Indian Oil signs first annual deal for U.S. oil Indian Oil, the country's top refiner, has signed its first annual deal to buy U.S. oil, paying about $1.5 billion for 60,000 barrels a day in the year to March 2020 to diversify its crude sources, its chairman said. Ambuja Cements Q4 standalone profit jumps over 58 percent Ambuja Cements posted a 58.8 pct jump in fourth-quarter profit, exceeding analysts' estimates, as it logged higher cement sales and a tax benefit. India cenbank to transfer 280 billion rupee interim surplus to govt The Reserve Bank of India decided to transfer an interim surplus of 280 billion rupees to the government for the half year ended December 31. ArcelorMittal looks to snag another piece of Essar empire ArcelorMittal, the world's biggest steelmaker, has bid $673 million to acquire Essar's 1200 megawatt power plant in central India, one of the most prized assets in the debt-ridden group's power portfolio. Dewan Housing yet to decide on stake sale Dewan Housing Finance is yet to take a decision on bringing in strategic investors, the Indian debt-laden housing finance company said after a report that it was in talks about selling stake. India's top court revokes order to reopen Vedanta smelter Supreme Court set aside an order by an environmental court which had cleared the way for reopening Vedanta's south Indian copper smelter, in a blow to the company's plans to begin operations. Indian state to move planned Saudi Aramco refinery after farmers protest Opposition from farmers has prompted India's western state of Maharashtra to move the location for what would be the country's biggest oil refinery, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said. RBI to discuss monetary policy transmission with banks India's central bank will talk to lenders later this month about a pass-through on lower policy interest rates, said Governor Shaktikanta Das. A year after India's biggest bank fraud, PNB on road for annual profit One year after being hit by a $2 billion scam, India's Punjab National Bank is set to return to annual profits and strong loan growth in fiscal 2020 even as investigations continue into the country's biggest banking fraud. GLOBAL TOP NEWS New round of U.S.-China trade talks begins Tuesday A new round of talks between the United States and China to resolve their trade war will take place in Washington on Tuesday, with follow-up sessions at a higher level later in the week, the White House said. Britain does not support total Huawei network ban -sources British security officials do not support a full ban of Huawei from national telecoms networks despite U.S. allegations the Chinese firm and its products could be used by Beijing for spying, people with knowledge of the matter said. U.S. states sue Trump administration in showdown over border wall funds A coalition of 16 U.S. states led by California sued President Donald Trump's administration over his decision to declare a national emergency to obtain funds for building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.18 percent higher at 10,671.50, from its previous close. GLOBAL MARKETS • Asian shares hovered near four-month highs, supported by hopes that Sino-U.S. trade talks were making progress and expectations of policy stimulus from central banks • The dollar was steady against its peers, lacking strong direction as U.S. markets were shut for a holiday the previous day, while the euro's latest bounce faded as the focus drifted back to the economy and European Central Bank policy. • Brent crude oil prices eased away from 2019 highs on caution that economic growth may dent fuel demand this year, although supply cuts led by producer cartel OPEC still meant markets were relatively tight. • Gold prices were steady near 10-month peaks as the dollar held little changed and markets awaited clarity on U.S.-China trade talks, while palladium struck a record high on supply fears. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.45/71.48 February 18 -$173.74 mln -$20.35 mln 10-yr bond yield -- Month-to-date -$15.99 mln -$120.49 mln Year-to-date -$91.34 mln -$926.34 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]