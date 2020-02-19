Morning News Call - India, February 19

Reuters (Feb 19) - To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled. LIVECHAT- EQUITIES WATCH Reuters stocks correspondents in London and New York discuss how the week is playing out on European and American indices.To join the conversation at 07:30 pm IST, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • Indian industry wants import tax cut to tackle coronavirus disruptions Indian business leaders are calling for cuts in import duties on antibiotic drugs, mobile parts and other items to help cope with the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak which has disrupted supplies from China, government and industry officials said. • Jaguar Land Rover's UK output at risk from coronavirus-hit supplies Jaguar Land Rover has flown Chinese parts in suitcases to Britain to maintain production and could run out after two weeks as the impact of the coronavirus outbreak hits firms across countries and industries. • British metals tycoon Gupta buys bankrupt steel plant in India British-based tycoon Sanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance has bought a bankrupt steel plant in India for $60 million.The privately-held group completed the takeover of Adhunik Metaliks and Zion Steel, GFG said in a statement on Tuesday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • New coronavirus cases in China fall for second day as death toll passes 2,000 The death toll from the new coronavirus in mainland China passed 2,000 although the number of new cases fell for a second straight day, as authorities tightened already severe containment measures in the worst-hit city of Wuhan. • Japan's exports, machinery orders fall as virus risks grow Japan's machinery orders tumbled at their fastest pace since 2018 while exports posted a 14th straight month of decline as the world's third-largest economy grappled with the widening impact of the coronavirus outbreak and a recent sales tax hike. • Boeing finds debris in 737 MAX jetliners: company memo Boeing found debris that could pose potential safety risks in the fuel tanks of several 737 MAX aircraft that are in storage and waiting to be delivered to airlines, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday. GLOBAL MARKETS • The Dow and S&P 500 fell on Tuesday after a sales warning from Apple left investors assessing the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on U.S. companies. • Asian shares edged cautiously higher, as investors tried to shake off worries about the coronavirus epidemic after a slight decline in the number of new cases. • The dollar stood tall over the languishing euro and heavily sold exporter currencies, as investors reckoned with a deepening economic fallout from the coronavirus. • U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday after Apple's warning it would miss its sales estimate due to manufacturing slowdowns caused by the coronavirus, denting risk appetite and increasing demand for safe-haven bonds. • Oil prices were slightly higher with gains limited by the widening economic impact from the coronavirus epidemic that started in China, although new confirmed cases fell for a second day in the province at the centre of the outbreak. • Gold prices eased after crossing the key $1,600 level in the previous session, as global shares climbed in cautious trade following a slight dip in new coronavirus cases, while palladium hit a fresh peak on supply issues. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.48/71.51 February 18 173.32 crore (118.41) crore 10-yr bond yield 6.38 pct Month-to-date 9,457 crore 13,866 crore Year-to-date 21,580 crore 2,218 crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 71.57 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Priyanka Das in Bengaluru)