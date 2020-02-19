Market News
February 19, 2020 / 3:14 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Morning News Call - India, February 19

5 Min Read

    FACTORS TO WATCH
    No major events are scheduled.
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • Indian industry wants import tax cut to tackle coronavirus disruptions
    Indian business leaders are calling for cuts in import duties on antibiotic
drugs, mobile parts and other items to help cope with the fallout from the
coronavirus outbreak which has disrupted supplies from China, government and
industry officials said.
    • Jaguar Land Rover's UK output at risk from coronavirus-hit supplies
    Jaguar Land Rover has flown Chinese parts in suitcases to Britain to
maintain production and could run out after two weeks as the impact of the
coronavirus outbreak hits firms across countries and industries. 
    • British metals tycoon Gupta buys bankrupt steel plant in India
    British-based tycoon Sanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance has bought a bankrupt
steel plant in India for $60 million.The privately-held group completed the
takeover of Adhunik Metaliks and Zion Steel, GFG said in a statement on Tuesday.
 
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • New coronavirus cases in China fall for second day as death toll passes
2,000
    The death toll from the new coronavirus in mainland China passed 2,000
although the number of new cases fell for a second straight day, as authorities
tightened already severe containment measures in the worst-hit city of Wuhan.
 
    • Japan's exports, machinery orders fall as virus risks grow
    Japan's machinery orders tumbled at their fastest pace since 2018 while
exports posted a 14th straight month of decline as the world's third-largest
economy grappled with the widening impact of the coronavirus outbreak and a
recent sales tax hike.
    • Boeing finds debris in 737 MAX jetliners: company memo
    Boeing found debris that could pose potential safety risks in the fuel tanks
of several 737 MAX aircraft that are in storage and waiting to be delivered to
airlines, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • The Dow and S&P 500 fell on Tuesday after a sales warning from Apple left
investors assessing the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on U.S. companies.

    • Asian shares edged cautiously higher, as investors tried to shake off
worries about the coronavirus epidemic after a slight decline in the number of
new cases.
    • The dollar stood tall over the languishing euro and heavily sold exporter
currencies, as investors reckoned with a deepening economic fallout from the
coronavirus.
    • U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday after Apple's warning it would miss
its sales estimate due to manufacturing slowdowns caused by the coronavirus,
denting risk appetite and increasing demand for safe-haven bonds.
    • Oil prices were slightly higher with gains limited by the widening
economic impact from the coronavirus epidemic that started in China, although
new confirmed cases fell for a second day in the province at the centre of the
outbreak.
    • Gold prices eased after crossing the key $1,600 level in the previous
session, as global shares climbed in cautious trade following a slight dip in
new coronavirus cases, while palladium hit a fresh peak on supply issues.

                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES      DEBT
 PNDF spot         71.48/71.51  February 18      173.32 crore  (118.41) crore
 10-yr bond yield  6.38 pct     Month-to-date    9,457 crore   13,866 crore
                                Year-to-date     21,580 crore  2,218 crore
 
    (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities
Depository Limited)
    
    ($1 = 71.57 Indian rupees)
    

 (Compiled by Priyanka Das in Bengaluru)
