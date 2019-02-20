Market News
February 20, 2019 / 3:47 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Morning News Call - India, February 20

7 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
    
If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here
    
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    9:30 am: RBI Executive Director S. Ganesh Kumar and Punjab National Bank MD
& CEO Sunil Mehta at IBA's Banking Technology Conference in Mumbai.
    
    11:15 am: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar at the Saudi-India Forum in
New Delhi.
    
    12:00 pm: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to meet India’s
Prime Minister Narendra Modi followed by delegation level talks in New Delhi.
    
    LIVECHAT- EQUITIES WATCH
    Reuters correspondents in London and New York discuss the stock markets and
company earnings at 7:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    India's Modi breaks protocol to welcome Saudi's crown prince
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke with government protocol to
personally welcome Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to New Delhi
on Tuesday.
    
    India exempts small firms from angel tax to promote business
    India eased taxes for some new businesses, bowing to pressure to exempt them
from an "angel tax" on funds they have raised, in an attempt to boost
investments and jobs.
    
    India's thermal coal imports could rise 10 percent this year -Adani exec
    India's thermal coal imports could rise by about 10 percent in 2019 due to
rail transport problems and other logistical bottlenecks, an executive at the
country's largest coal trader Adani Enterprises said.
    
    Saab proposes to make 96 Gripen jets in India to win Air Force deal
    Swedish defence firm Saab, which is seeking to sell its Gripen fighter jets
to the Indian Air Force, said it could offer to make most of them in a
production facility likely to be set up in one of the southern cities.

    
    Indian journalist condemns Twitter for blocking account after abuse online
    One of India's best-known women journalists, Barkha Dutt, launched a
scathing attack on Twitter for temporarily locking her account after she posted
details of men who allegedly stalked and threatened her.
    
    U.S. top court rejects bid to block Indivior opioid drug copycat
    The U.S. Supreme Court dealt a blow to Indivior, clearing the way for a
copycat version of the British pharmaceutical firm's lucrative opioid addiction
treatment Suboxone Film in a victory for India-based generic drug maker Dr.
Reddy's Laboratories.
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    Pakistani PM warns India against attack, urges talks on Kashmir blast
    Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan would retaliate if India attacked in
response to a bombing in the disputed Kashmir region, which India blamed on
Pakistan.
    
    Trump says March 1 deadline for China trade talks not 'magical' date
    U.S. President Donald Trump said that trade talks with China were going well
and suggested he was open to pushing off the deadline to complete negotiations,
saying March 1 was not a "magical" date.
    
    Trump 'in no rush' on N.Korea denuclearization as envoy heads to finalize
summit plans
    U.S. President Donald Trump said he wants North Korea to end its nuclear
program, but has no pressing time schedule for this, as he dispatched his
special envoy to finalize preparations for a second summit with North Korean
leader Kim Jong Un next week.
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading at 0.5 percent higher at
10,663.00, from the previous close.
    
    The Indian rupee is expected to rise against the U.S. currency, in-line with
its Asian peers, after the dollar index slid to a near-two-week low. However,
crude oil prices and tepid risk appetite at home is expected to keep the rupee’s
advance in check.
    
    Indian government bonds are expected to trade little changed as investors
await the minutes of the latest policy meetings of the U.S. Federal Reserve and
India's Monetary Policy Committee. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond
maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.56 percent-7.60 percent band today.
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • U.S. stocks gained ground on Tuesday as upbeat results from Walmart
boosted investor sentiment and high-level U.S.-China trade talks resumed in
Washington.
    • Asian stocks gained a tad after U.S-China trade talks resumed while
investors awaited minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve for clues on
policymakers' thinking on interest rates and its balance sheet reduction
policy.
    • The dollar was capped against its peers on falling U.S. yields and before
the Federal Reserve's policy meeting minutes, though it managed to gain on the
yen as stronger investor risk appetite curbed demand for the Japanese
currency.
    • Treasury yields were lower on Tuesday ahead of the release on Wednesday of
minutes from the Federal Reserve's January policy-setting meeting and as trade
talks between the United States and China neared their March 1 deadline.
    • Oil prices slipped from 2019 highs as soaring U.S. production and
expectations of an economic slowdown undermined efforts led by producer club
OPEC to cut supply to tighten global markets.
    • Gold prices held at 10-month highs, supported by global slowdown concerns
and a weaker dollar, with markets eyeing the release of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's policy meeting minutes later in the session.
    
    
                   CLOSE     FII INVESTMENTS     EQUITIES      DEBT
 PNDF spot         --        February 19         -$114.23 mln  --
 10-yr bond yield  --        Month-to-date       --            -$120.49 mln
                             Year-to-date        --            -$926.34 mln
 
    
    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes                 
    Stock market reports                
    Non-deliverable forwards data              
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below