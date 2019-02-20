Morning News Call - India, February 20

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: RBI Executive Director S. Ganesh Kumar and Punjab National Bank MD & CEO Sunil Mehta at IBA's Banking Technology Conference in Mumbai. 11:15 am: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar at the Saudi-India Forum in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to meet India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi followed by delegation level talks in New Delhi. LIVECHAT- EQUITIES WATCH Reuters correspondents in London and New York discuss the stock markets and company earnings at 7:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS India's Modi breaks protocol to welcome Saudi's crown prince Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke with government protocol to personally welcome Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to New Delhi on Tuesday. India exempts small firms from angel tax to promote business India eased taxes for some new businesses, bowing to pressure to exempt them from an "angel tax" on funds they have raised, in an attempt to boost investments and jobs. India's thermal coal imports could rise 10 percent this year -Adani exec India's thermal coal imports could rise by about 10 percent in 2019 due to rail transport problems and other logistical bottlenecks, an executive at the country's largest coal trader Adani Enterprises said. Saab proposes to make 96 Gripen jets in India to win Air Force deal Swedish defence firm Saab, which is seeking to sell its Gripen fighter jets to the Indian Air Force, said it could offer to make most of them in a production facility likely to be set up in one of the southern cities. Indian journalist condemns Twitter for blocking account after abuse online One of India's best-known women journalists, Barkha Dutt, launched a scathing attack on Twitter for temporarily locking her account after she posted details of men who allegedly stalked and threatened her. U.S. top court rejects bid to block Indivior opioid drug copycat The U.S. Supreme Court dealt a blow to Indivior, clearing the way for a copycat version of the British pharmaceutical firm's lucrative opioid addiction treatment Suboxone Film in a victory for India-based generic drug maker Dr. Reddy's Laboratories. GLOBAL TOP NEWS Pakistani PM warns India against attack, urges talks on Kashmir blast Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan would retaliate if India attacked in response to a bombing in the disputed Kashmir region, which India blamed on Pakistan. Trump says March 1 deadline for China trade talks not 'magical' date U.S. President Donald Trump said that trade talks with China were going well and suggested he was open to pushing off the deadline to complete negotiations, saying March 1 was not a "magical" date. Trump 'in no rush' on N.Korea denuclearization as envoy heads to finalize summit plans U.S. President Donald Trump said he wants North Korea to end its nuclear program, but has no pressing time schedule for this, as he dispatched his special envoy to finalize preparations for a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un next week. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading at 0.5 percent higher at 10,663.00, from the previous close. The Indian rupee is expected to rise against the U.S. currency, in-line with its Asian peers, after the dollar index slid to a near-two-week low. However, crude oil prices and tepid risk appetite at home is expected to keep the rupee’s advance in check. Indian government bonds are expected to trade little changed as investors await the minutes of the latest policy meetings of the U.S. Federal Reserve and India's Monetary Policy Committee. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.56 percent-7.60 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks gained ground on Tuesday as upbeat results from Walmart boosted investor sentiment and high-level U.S.-China trade talks resumed in Washington. • Asian stocks gained a tad after U.S-China trade talks resumed while investors awaited minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve for clues on policymakers' thinking on interest rates and its balance sheet reduction policy. • The dollar was capped against its peers on falling U.S. yields and before the Federal Reserve's policy meeting minutes, though it managed to gain on the yen as stronger investor risk appetite curbed demand for the Japanese currency. • Treasury yields were lower on Tuesday ahead of the release on Wednesday of minutes from the Federal Reserve's January policy-setting meeting and as trade talks between the United States and China neared their March 1 deadline. • Oil prices slipped from 2019 highs as soaring U.S. production and expectations of an economic slowdown undermined efforts led by producer club OPEC to cut supply to tighten global markets. • Gold prices held at 10-month highs, supported by global slowdown concerns and a weaker dollar, with markets eyeing the release of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting minutes later in the session. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot -- February 19 -$114.23 mln -- 10-yr bond yield -- Month-to-date -- -$120.49 mln Year-to-date -- -$926.34 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]