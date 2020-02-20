Morning News Call - India, February 20

Reuters (Feb 20) - (Morning News Call - India edition will not be published on Friday, February 21 as markets are closed for Mahashivratri) To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled. LIVECHAT- BONDS FOCUS Reuters correspondent Tommy Wilkes joins us from London to look at the week in European government debt. To join the conversation at 05:00 pm IST, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • Trump says working on a very big trade deal with India, but will take time U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States and India were working on a major trade deal but he was not sure if it would be completed before the U.S. presidential election in November. • India antitrust investigators see no evidence of collusion by IndiGo, SpiceJet and others -sources Investigators with India's antitrust watchdog have found no evidence that the country's biggest airline, IndiGo, and four rival carriers colluded to fix ticket prices, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. • Top Indian buyer of Venezuelan oil gauging impact of U.S. sanctions on Rosneft unit Reliance Industries, a key buyer of Venezuelan oil, said it was assessing the impact of the latest U.S. sanctions on Rosneft Trading, the Geneva-based trading unit of Rosneft that supplies oil to the private refiner. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • China records drop in new coronavirus cases; two deaths reported from quarantined ship China reported a dramatic drop in new coronavirus infections although scientists warned the flu-like pathogen may spread even more easily than previously believed, while more passengers disembarked a quarantined cruise ship off Japan. • China cuts benchmark lending rate to prop up virus-hit economy China cut the benchmark lending rate, as widely expected, as the authorities move to lower financing costs for businesses and support an economy jolted by a severe coronavirus outbreak. • U.S. meeting on Huawei, China policy still on despite Trump tweets -sources A meeting of U.S. government officials to discuss further curbs on exports to Huawei and China is still on, two sources said, despite pushback from President Donald Trump against the restrictions. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.3% lower at 12,112.00. • The Indian rupee is expected to edge lower against the dollar, weighed by the dollar index’s climb to its highest in almost three years and Brent crude reaching a three-week high. • The Indian government bonds are likely to trade largely unchanged as investors await the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee’s latest meeting where the key interest rate was kept on hold.The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.37%-6.42%. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose to record closing highs on Wednesday as optimism that China would take more measures to prop up its economy eased concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic. • Asian stocks edged up, supported by a fall in coronavirus cases, while the Japanese yen nursed heavy losses after suffering its steepest drop in nine months.​ • U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Wednesday as a report that China will take more steps to bolster its virus-hit economy boosted risk taking, and U.S. economic data beat economists’ expectations. • Oil prices rose nearly 1%, extending big gains from a day earlier, as the market worried about crude supply disruptions and demand concerns were cushioned after a sharp drop in new coronavirus cases at the epicentre of the outbreak. • Gold prices eased from their highest in nearly seven years in the previous session, as safe-haven demand took a hit after a dramatic drop in new coronavirus cases and on expectations that China will continue to shore up its economy. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.48/71.51 --- --- --- 10-yr bond yield 6.38 pct Month-to-date 9,457 crore 13,866 crore Year-to-date 21,580 crore 2,218 (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 71.59 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Priyanka Das in Bengaluru)