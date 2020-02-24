Market News
February 24, 2020 / 3:30 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Morning News Call - India, February 24

6 Min Read

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here
    
    If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at:
here
    
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    12:45 pm: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar at the launch of Microsoft-SBI
Foundation collaboration in Mumbai.
        
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • Trump departs for quick trip to India to see big crowds
    U.S. President Donald Trump departed on Sunday on quick trip to India, where
he is to see crowds so large that they will make the much ballyhooed turnout for
his campaign rallies pale in comparison.
    • India clarifies size of gold discovery in northern state
    India has clarified the nature of a gold discovery in Uttar Pradesh, after a
government official said on Saturday that fields with reserves of more than
3,000 tonnes of gold ore had been found, prompting a flurry of activity on
social media.
    • U.S. firm Hughes fears Indian closure, bank disruptions over unpaid fees
    U.S. satellite broadband provider Hughes Network Systems may have to shut
its Indian operations due to unpaid levies owed to the government, which could
put thousands of banking services at risk, a company letter seen by Reuters
showed.
    • U.S. blacklisted Casimiro resigns from board of Indian refiner Nayara
Energy
    Didier Casimiro, placed on a sanctions list by the United States earlier
this week, on Friday resigned from the board of Indian refiner Nayara Energy,
part-owned by Russian oil major Rosneft, company filings with the Indian
government show.
   
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • Global spread of coronavirus raises pandemic fears
    Fears grew that the coronavirus outbreak in China will grow into a pandemic
with disruptive and deadly consequences for countries around the world, after
sharp rises in infections in South Korea, Italy and Iran.
    • G20 finance heads eye impact of coronavirus outbreak on growth, see modest
pickup
    Finance chiefs of the world's top 20 economies vowed to monitor the impact
of the coronavirus outbreak on global growth and act if needed, as they said
loose monetary policy and easing trade tensions would prompt a pick-up in 2020
and 2021.
    • China braces for inevitable big hit to economy from virus, says Xi
    China will step up policy adjustments to help cushion the blow to the
economy from a coronavirus outbreak that authorities are still trying to
control, President Xi Jinping was quoted as saying on Sunday.
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.7% lower at 11,952.50.
    • The Indian rupee is expected to fall against the dollar, tracking losses
in Asian currencies and equities amid rising concerns about the spread of the
coronavirus beyond China.
    • Indian government bonds are likely to open higher, tracking a sharp fall
in U.S. Treasury yields and crude oil prices amid concerns over the spread of
the coronavirus outside China. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in
2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.38%-6.43% today.
    
        
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • U.S. stocks sold off and the Nasdaq had its worst daily percentage decline
in about three weeks on Friday as a spike in new coronavirus cases and data
showing a stall in U.S. business activity in February fueled investors' fears
about economic growth.
    • Global shares and oil slid while safe-haven gold surged as the spread of
the coronavirus outside China darkened the outlook for world growth with
infections and deaths rising in South Korea, Italy and the Middle East.

    • Asian currencies slid as the rapid spread of the coronavirus outside China
drove fears of a pandemic and sent investors flocking to gold and the dollar for
safety.
    • U.S. Treasury yields were down on Friday as mounting concerns about the
economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic drove investors into safe-haven
assets.
    • Oil prices tumbled as the rapid spread of the coronavirus in several
countries outside China left investors fretting about a hit to demand.
    • Gold prices rose to their highest in over seven years, as a spike in
coronavirus cases beyond China pushed investors to take refuge in the safe-haven
metal.
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES        DEBT
 PNDF spot         71.63/71.66  February 20      1,293.17 crore  (3,246.99) crore
 10-yr bond yield  6.42 pct     Month-to-date    10,750 crore    10,619 crore
                                Year-to-date     22,873 crore    (1,029) crore
 
    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes                 
    Stock market reports                
    Non-deliverable forwards data              
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
    
    ($1 = 71.87 Indian rupees)
 

 (Compiled by Pranay Prakash in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below