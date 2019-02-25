Morning News Call - India, February 25

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled. INDIA TOP NEWS India lowers tax on new home sales ahead of general election India announced on Sunday a cut in the goods and services tax charged on sales of residential properties under construction as the government looks to stimulate the economy by driving up consumption. Shareholders of Jet Airways approve debt-for-equity swap Jet Airways said on Friday that its shareholders approved a plan to convert existing debt to equity, paving the way for the troubled company's lenders to infuse funds and nominate directors to its board. India proposes new e-commerce regulations with focus on data rules India outlined a new draft policy for its burgeoning e-commerce sector on Saturday, focusing on data localisation, improved privacy safeguards and measures to combat the sale of counterfeit products. Uber Eats close to selling Indian food delivery business to Swiggy - ET Uber Eats, the food delivery arm of ride-hailing app Uber, is close to a deal to sell its Indian business to Bengaluru-based Swiggy, the Economic Times reported on Friday. Indian lawmakers summon Facebook officials over citizens' rights protection An Indian parliamentary panel has summoned representatives of Facebook, its messaging services WhatsApp and photo-sharing app Instagram to appear before it early next month and discuss how to safeguard citizens' rights on social media. Airbus sees market for widebody jets at Indian budget carriers Airbus is pushing for fast-growing Indian budget carriers to make the leap into low-cost, long-haul widebody operations to compliment their existing narrowbodies, an executive from the planemaker said. GLOBAL TOP NEWS Trump delays tariff increase on Chinese goods after trade talk progress President Donald Trump said he would delay an increase in U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods thanks to "productive" trade talks and that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping would meet to seal a deal if progress continued. North Korea warns U.S. sceptics as Kim heads for summit with Trump North Korea warned President Donald Trump not to listen to U.S. critics who were disrupting efforts to improve ties, as its leader, Kim Jong Un, made his way across China by train to a second summit with Trump in Vietnam. India toughens Kashmir crackdown; 5 dead in battle with militants, more detained Five people were killed in a gun battle between members of a Pakistani militant group and Indian security forces in disputed Kashmir on Sunday as India intensified a security crackdown, including detaining more than 160 separatists this weekend. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.2 percent higher at 10,826.00, from its previous close. The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar after U.S. President Donald Trump said he will delay an increase in tariffs on Chinese shipments, boosting appetite for Asian assets. Indian government bonds are expected to trade little changed as short covering by some traders may offset negative impact of firm crude oil prices. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.58 percent-7.63 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 posted its highest closing level since November 8 on Friday as investors clung to signs of progress in the ongoing trade talks between the United States and China. • Asian shares scaled a 5-month peak after U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed he would delay a planned increase on Chinese imports as talks between the two sides were making "substantial progress". • The risk-sensitive Australian dollar rose and the yen sagged in early Asian trade after U.S. President Donald Trump said he will delay increasing tariffs on Chinese goods on March 1, citing "substantial progress" in trade talks. • U.S. Treasury yields drifted lower on Friday afternoon as U.S. and Chinese trade negotiations came to a close for the week and members of the Federal Reserve commented about the bank's review of its monetary policy framework. • Oil prices rose as Washington and China appeared to edge closer to a trade deal, dampening fears over the outlook for global economic growth. • Gold prices edged up as the dollar eased after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would delay an increase in tariffs on Chinese goods as trade talks between the two nations were making progress, while palladium hit a record-high. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.18/71.21 February 22 $888.62 mln -$242.06 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.61 pct Month-to-date -$101.27 mln -$515.5 mln Year-to-date -$176.62 mln -$1.32 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]