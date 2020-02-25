Morning News Call - India, February 25

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 1:30 pm: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at FICCI’s ‘US-India Forum: Partners for Growth,’ in New Delhi. 4:00 pm: U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross at CII’s India-US Business Summit, in New Delhi INDIA TOP NEWS • 'Namaste Trump': India's nationalist leader Modi holds huge rally for U.S. President's visit Donald Trump was cheered by more than 100,000 Indians at the opening of the world's largest cricket stadium on Monday, promising "an incredible trade deal" and "the most feared military equipment on the planet" at his biggest rally abroad. • In Mumbai, Microsoft boss Nadella trumpets cloud tie-up with Reliance Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella touted the new India cloud partnership with Reliance Industries as he shared centre-stage with its chairman Mukesh Ambani at an event in India's financial capital on Monday. • TVS sees 10% drop in February production as coronavirus hits parts supply Scooter manufacturer TVS Motor said on Monday it expects a 10% drop in February production as the supply of components used in vehicles is being hit by the coronavirus epidemic. • India refiners getting rare oil cheap as China demand slows Indian refining companies are snapping up rare crude grades as the coronavirus outbreak curtails China's demand for processing, executives and traders said, with prices for some grades falling by as much as 15%. • India reallocates sugar exports quotas to boost shipments India has reallocated unused sugar exports quotas of more than 600,000 tonnes among mills after some producers failed to ship due to a drop in output, a government circular said on Monday. • GAIL says sustained cheaper spot LNG prices are the biggest risk Gas utility GAIL (India) sees the falling spot price of liquefied natural gas as the biggest risk to its business, its chairman Manoj Jain said on Monday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Battle against coronavirus turns to Italy; Wall Street falls on pandemic fears The coronavirus death toll climbed to seven in Italy on Monday and several Middle East countries were dealing with their first infections, sending markets into a tailspin over fears of a global pandemic even as China eased curbs with no new cases reported in Beijing and other cities. • U.S. still eyeing ways to curb sales to Huawei after Trump's chipmaker comments -sources U.S. government officials are still considering ways to further curb sales to China's Huawei Technologies despite President Donald Trump's tweets and comments last week in support of sales to China, according to people familiar with the matter. • Weinstein found guilty of sexual assault, rape, in victory for #MeToo movement Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was convicted of sexual assault and rape in a New York court on Monday and taken off to jail in handcuffs, a victory for the #MeToo movement that inspired women to publicly accuse powerful men of misconduct. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.5% higher at 11,789.00. • The Indian rupee is expected to trade higher against the dollar, helped by the recovery in most Asian currencies from yesterday’s slump. • Indian government bonds are likely to edge lower, ahead of fresh supply of state debt today, while traders may look to book profits after a sharp rally yesterday. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.34%-6.39% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday suffered their biggest one-day percentage losses in two years after a surge in coronavirus cases outside China fanned worries about the global economic impact of a potential pandemic. • Asian share markets were trying to stabilise after a wave of early selling petered out and Wall Street futures managed a solid bounce, allowing investors to take a break from coronavirus fears. • The dollar checked its march higher as investors sharply raised bets that the growing fallout from the coronavirus outbreak would prompt U.S. interest rate cuts. • U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday to their lowest levels since 2016 as investors sought safety in government bonds amid fears the coronavirus epidemic could do more economic damage than predicted. • Oil rose as investors snapped up bargains after crude benchmarks dropped almost 4% in the previous session, but fears that the spreading coronavirus could wreak far greater economic damage than initially thought capped gains. • Gold prices fell as investors chose to pocket profits after the metal hit a seven-year high in the previous session, although growing fears over a spike in new coronavirus cases outside of China capped bullion's losses. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.87/71.90 February 24 840.85 crore (1,117.71) crore 10-yr bond yield 6.36 pct Month-to-date 11,591 crore 9,501 crore Year-to-date 23,714 crore (2,147) crore For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 71.87 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Pranay Prakash in Bengaluru)