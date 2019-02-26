Morning News Call - India, February 26

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 7:35 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at Rising India Summit 2019 in New Delhi. GMF: XXX. LIVECHAT - TRUMP-KIM MEETING This week U.S. President Donald Trump held out the prospect of an easing of tough sanctions on North Korea, but only if it does "something that’s meaningful" on denuclearization. Professor Brian Myers of Dongseo University and author of 'North Korea's Juche Myth' joins us to discuss what to expect from the Trump-Kim February 27-28 summit in Hanoi at 11:00 am IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS Pakistan says Indian aircraft "released a payload" after crossing frontier, no casualties Pakistan's military said that Indian military aircraft crossed into its territory in the disputed Kashmir region and "released a payload" after Pakistan scrambled its own jets, but there was no casualties or damage. India's foreign direct investment inflows fall amid pre-election uncertainty The flow of foreign direct investment into India is dropping and may suffer its first full-year decline since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014. Jet Airways' top creditor says no decision made on going to insolvency tribunal State Bank of India said reports that it was considering taking heavily indebted Jet Airways to an insolvency tribunal to recover loans were "speculative", and no such decision had been taken. Panel seeks more answers from Twitter as India prepares for elections An Indian parliamentary panel gave Twitter 10 days to file written answers to its questions after meeting with a senior company officer, part of India's scrutiny of social media content as it prepares for elections this year. Adani wins bids to operate five state-owned airports Indian conglomerate Adani Group said its flagship business Adani Enterprises had won bids to operate five government-owned airports in the country, as it explores markets beyond mining and renewable energy. India likely to get normal monsoon rains in 2019 - Skymet Monsoon rains in India are expected to be normal in 2019, the country's only private weather forecasting agency said, raising prospects of higher farm and economic growth in the $2 trillion economy. GLOBAL TOP NEWS North Korea's Kim arrives in Vietnam for summit; Trump on his way North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Vietnam for a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump where they will try to reach an agreement on a North's Korean pledge to give up its nuclear weapons programme. Trump says 'signing summit' with Xi for U.S.-China deal possible soon U.S. President Donald Trump said he may soon sign a deal to end a trade war with Chinese President Xi Jinping if their countries can bridge remaining differences, saying negotiators were "very, very close" to a deal. Vatican Treasurer Pell found guilty of abusing two choir boys in 1990s An Australian court has found Cardinal George Pell, the Vatican treasurer and a former top adviser to Pope Francis, guilty on five charges of child sexual offences committed more than two decades ago against 13-year-old boys. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.7 percent higher at 10,812, from its previous close. The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the dollar after Pakistan’s Major General Asif Ghafoor said an Indian military aircraft crossed the line of control in Jammu and Kashmir. Indian government bonds are expected to fall in early trade amid concerns over escalation of geopolitical conflict between India and Pakistan. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.58 percent-7.64 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street's three major indexes ended higher on Monday but well below the session's highs after President Donald Trump said he would delay a planned hike in tariffs on Chinese imports. • The pound climbed to near four-week highs on a report U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May could seek to delay a Brexit deadline while Asian shares paused at a five-month peak on signs Washington and Beijing were making progress on a trade deal. • The yen hovered near its weakest against the dollar this year after optimism over Sino-U.S. trade negotiations boosted investors' appetite for riskier assets during the previous session. • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday as investors reduced their holdings to make room for a wave of supply and traders rolled back their safe-haven positions after U.S. President Donald Trump postponed an increase in tariffs on China. • Oil prices edged higher, finding steady ground after tumbling more than 3 percent in the previous session when U.S. President Donald Trump called on OPEC to ease its efforts to boost the market. • Palladium surged to a record high, rising above $1,550, as the threat of strikes in the South African mining industry aggravated supply concerns in an already tight market, while gold prices were firm on a subdued dollar. 