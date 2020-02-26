Morning News Call - India, February 26

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 12:30 pm IST: Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar and Bank of Baroda MD & CEO Sanjiv Chadha at Startup Banking Meet in New Delhi. 2:45 pm IST: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to unveil EASE 3.0 Agenda and EASE 2.0 Annual Report in New Delhi. INDIA TOP NEWS • After huge welcome in India, Trump clinches $3 billion military equipment sale U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday India will buy $3 billion worth of military equipment, including attack helicopters, as the two countries deepen defence and commercial ties in an attempt to balance the weight of China in the region. • Indian rapeseed refiners call for halt to palmolein imports Indian refiners of edible oils urged the government on Tuesday to stop issuing import licenses for palmolein to help avoid a crash in domestic prices of rapeseed. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • U.S. warned to prepare for coronavirus pandemic as Europe lockdowns spread A second European hotel was in lockdown as authorities around the world battled to prevent the spread of coronavirus, although a senior U.S. health official said a pandemic was inevitable and urged Americans to prepare. • EU foresees "very hard" talks with UK on future ties, warns on Irish border The European Union said on Tuesday talks on post-Brexit ties with Britain would kick off next Monday, but warned that the process would be "very hard" and could fail if London fails to secure the Irish border as previously agreed. • Three U.S. Senate Democrats propose sweeping reforms after Boeing 737 MAX crashes Three Democratic U.S. senators on Tuesday introduced sweeping legislation to reform how new airplanes are certified and overseen by U.S. regulators after two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes killed 346 people. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.6% lower at 11,743.00. • The Indian rupee is expected to rise against the dollar amid record-low 10-year U.S. yields and Brent crude hovering near two-week lows. • Indian government bonds are likely to edge higher tracking consistent fall in U.S. Treasury yields and crude oil prices. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.32%-6.38% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The Dow and the S&P 500 tumbled 3% on Tuesday in their fourth straight day of losses as the coronavirus spread further around the world and investors offloaded risky assets as they struggled to gauge the economic impact. • Asian shares fell as a U.S. warning to Americans to prepare for the possibility of a coronavirus pandemic drove another Wall Street tumble and pushed yields on safe-haven Treasuries to record lows. • The dollar was on the defensive as rising expectations of a U.S. rate cut and warning from U.S. health officials on a domestic coronavirus outbreak called into question the perceived relative strength of U.S. financial assets. • The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note hit a record low yield on Tuesday as investors kept up the previous session's flight to safety, buying Treasuries on mounting worries the coronavirus epidemic might slam global economic growth. • Crude prices edged up as investors covered short positions after three sessions of losses, even as fears deepened that the rapid spread of the coronavirus will lead to a global pandemic. • Gold prices rose, heading back towards a more-than seven-year high hit earlier this week, as a warning from the United States over the domestic spread of the coronavirus outbreak rattled global markets, supporting safe-haven demand. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.85/71.88 February 25 (1,735.67) crore (3,187.1) crore 10-yr bond yield 6.36 pct Month-to-date 9,855 crore 6,314 crore Year-to-date 21,978 crore (5,334) crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 71.87 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Yoganand KN in Bengaluru)