Morning News Call - India, February 27

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to confer the National Youth Parliament Festival Awards to winners in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs Member Ameeta Suri at National Conference on GST 2.0 in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at Clean Ganga Movement event in New Delhi. GMF: LIVECHAT - EQUITIES WATCH Join our Reuters correspondents in London and New York for a discussion on the stock markets and company earnings at 7:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS India launches air strike in Pakistan; Islamabad denies militant camp hit India said its warplanes killed "a very large number" of fighters when they struck a militant training camp inside Pakistan on Tuesday, raising the risk of conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours, although Pakistan officials denied there had been casualties. India delays levying retaliatory tariff on U.S. goods to April 1 India has once again delayed implementation of higher tariffs on some goods imported from the United States to April 1, according to a government order issued. INTERVIEW-Twitter to liaise with India's election body, boost hiring ahead of polls Twitter plans to boost hiring in India and appoint an officer to liaise with the Election Commission, a senior executive said, responding to concerns about political misuse of social media ahead of this year's general elections. Tax cuts should boost Indian real estate demand, but many issues linger A tax cut by India to help the country's troubled housing sector should boost home sales, but by itself will not be enough to put cash-short developers on more solid ground, say industry executives. Indian central bank takes 3 more banks off corrective action list The Reserve Bank of India lifted regulatory constraints on three banks after they received a capital injection from the federal government. Dewan Housing shares fall sharply after ICRA downgrade Dewan Housing Finance shares fell over 8 percent on Tuesday, a day after ratings agency ICRA cut its rating on the housing finance company's commercial papers. Kotak Mahindra Bank raises foreign investment limit Kotak Mahindra Bank raised the limit on total shareholding of foreign institutional investors and foreign portfolio investors in the company to 45 percent from 43 percent. Vedanta sells down Sterlite copper concentrate stockpiles -sources Vedanta is selling down copper concentrate stocks from its Sterlite smelter in southern India, looking to cut costs at the plant ordered permanently shut in May, company and government sources told Reuters last week. GLOBAL TOP NEWS Trump says his "friend" Kim has great opportunity at second summit U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet for their second summit, betting their personal relationship can break a stalemate over the North's nuclear weapons and end more than 70 years of hostility. Fed's Powell says 'no rush' to hike rates in 'solid' but slowing economy The Federal Reserve is in "no rush to make a judgment" about further changes to interest rates, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told U.S. lawmakers as he spelled out the central bank's approach to an economy that is likely slowing. Hyundai rejects Elliott's payout call, shares rise ahead of showdown meeting Hyundai Motor Group rejected demands by U.S. activist investor Elliott Management for a combined 7 trillion won dividend payout and new board members, complicating efforts to revamp South Korea's second-biggest conglomerate. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.3 percent higher at 10,858.50, from its previous close. The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the U.S. currency as the dollar index suffered its biggest decline this month after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell repeated that a patient approach to monetary policy was warranted. Indian government bonds are expected to edge lower in early trade tracking an uptick in crude oil prices. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.58 percent-7.64 percent band today. -NewsRise GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street's three major indexes fell slightly after a choppy session on Tuesday as investors eyed mixed U.S. economic data and corporate news and waited for clarity on issues such as the U.S.-China trade talks. • Asian shares edged higher and the dollar fell to a three-week low after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reinforced the U.S. central bank's recent shift towards a more "patient" approach on policy in the face of a slowing economy. • The dollar remained near a three-week low after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that the central bank would stay patient on monetary policy and as the pound rallied. • U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stood by the central bank's "patient" stance before raising interest rates again, even as he expected solid economic growth in 2019. • Oil prices rose after a report of declining crude inventories in the country and as producer club OPEC seemed to stick to its supply cuts despite pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump. • Gold prices were steady as the dollar stood near a three-week low after the Federal Reserve's chairman reiterated the U.S. central bank would stay patient on further interest rate hikes, while palladium hovered near a record-peak. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.02/71.05 February 26 $235.77 mln -$179.15 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.59 pct Month-to-date $1.86 bln -$744.67 mln Year-to-date $1.78 bln -$1.55 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]