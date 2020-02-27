Morning News Call - India, February 27

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 1:00 pm: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to interact with academicians, economists and policy experts in Guwahati INDIA TOP NEWS • Trump, Modi hope talks lead to phase one of U.S.-India trade deal U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have agreed to "promptly" conclude ongoing trade talks that they hope can lead to the first phase of a bilateral U.S.-India trade deal, the White House said. • India's Petronet explores buying LNG under 10-year contract India's Petronet LNG, the country's largest importer of liquefied natural gas , is looking to buy the super-chilled fuel through a long-term contract starting from 2024, according to a document reviewed by Reuters. • India lifts ban on onion exports India has lifted a ban on onion exports, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Wednesday, as prices of the bulb have fallen sharply in the last few weeks on expectations of a big crop. • Apple to open first retail store in India next year, Tim Cook says Apple will open its first physical retail store in India in 2021, Chief Executive Tim Cook said on Wednesday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • U.S.-S.Korea military drills postponed as coronavirus spreads faster outside China The United States and South Korea postponed joint military drills on Thursday to limit the spread of coronavirus, as the number of infections inside China - the source of the outbreak - was for the first time overtaken by fresh cases elsewhere. • IMF, World Bank consider 'virtual' Spring Meetings as virus spreads Growing concerns inside the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank about the spread of the new coronavirus have prompted the institutions to consider scaling back their Spring Meetings in April or hold them by teleconference, people familiar with the discussions said on Wednesday. • EU's Barnier rules out Canada-type trade deal for Brexit Britain The United Kingdom cannot have a trade deal akin to the one Canada enjoys with the European Union, the bloc's Brexit negotiator said on Wednesday as the two sides gear up for fraught talks on a new relationship after Britain's departure. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.5% down at 11,664.50. • The Indian rupee is expected to trade little changed against the dollar as market participants focus on increasing coronavirus cases outside China and foreign fund inflows related to an upcoming local initial public offering. • Indian government bonds are likely to edge higher in early session, as U.S. Treasury yields and crude oil prices continued to fall amid fears of rapid spread of coronavirus. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.31%-6.36% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 fell for a fifth straight day on Wednesday and while its decline was slower than the last few days, the session was volatile as investors reacted to headlines about coronavirus and sought to gauge its economic fallout. • Oil and Asian share markets slipped, struggling to find a footing as the rapid global spread of the coronavirus left investors on edge and seeking safety in gold and bonds. • The dollar held gains against the yen as growing fears that a coronavirus outbreak is turning into a pandemic drove investors to the safety of U.S. Treasuries. • U.S. bonds steadied on Wednesday after a volatile trading session that saw the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield hit a record low for a second consecutive day, as investors focused on the economic risks of the spreading coronavirus epidemic. • Oil prices fell for a fifth day to their lowest since January 2019 as a growing number of new coronavirus cases outside of China deepened fears that the global economy will slow and lower crude demand. • Gold prices rose as fears of a pandemic heightened after coronavirus infections surged in Italy and Iran, triggering a move away from riskier assets. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.60/71.63 February 26 (1,838.21) crore (60.10) crore 10-yr bond yield 6.34 pct Month-to-date 8,017 crore 6,254 crore Year-to-date 20,140 crore (5,394) crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 71.87 Indian rupees) (Compiled by prakan Prakash in Bengaluru)