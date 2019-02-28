Morning News Call - India, February 28

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Banking Secretary Rajiv Kumar at an award ceremony in New Delhi. 3:30 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to confer Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar awards in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: Government to release January Infrastructure output data in New Delhi. 5:30 pm: Government to release October-December GDP data in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - COMMODITIES FOCUS Jonathan Barratt, Economist, CIO Ayers Alliance and Principal at Celsiuspro.com at 9:30 am IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS World urges restraint as India, Pakistan trade blows over Kashmir India and Pakistan both said they shot down each other's fighter jets on Wednesday, with Pakistan capturing an Indian pilot a day after Indian warplanes struck inside Pakistan for the first time since a 1971 war, prompting world powers to urge restraint. PREVIEW-India's economy seen losing momentum ahead of election India's economy appeared to be losing momentum in the approach to a general election that must be held by May, as a Reuters survey of economists forecast that growth slipped to 6.9 percent annually in the October-December quarter. Jet Airways grounds 7 more planes as it fails to pay lessors Jet Airways said it grounded seven more aircraft as the carrier failed to make payments to its lessors, taking the tally of planes hamstrung by the defaults to 13. Spotify steps into crowded Indian market Spotify, the world's most popular paid music streaming service, launched in India, stepping into a price-sensitive market crowded by well-funded local players like JioSaavn and Apple Music. U.S. Supreme Court revives India power plant lawsuit The U.S. Supreme Court revived a lawsuit by villagers in India seeking to hold a Washington-based international financial institution responsible for environmental damage they blame on a power plant it financed. GLOBAL TOP NEWS US trade chief sees long-term China challenges, continued tariff threat The United States will need to maintain the threat of tariffs on Chinese goods for years even if Washington and Beijing strike a deal to end a costly tariff war, President Donald Trump's chief trade negotiator told lawmakers. Trump in 'no rush" for deal with North Korea's Kim on second day of summit U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un began talks on the second day of their second summit, with both sides expressing hope for progress on improving relations and the key issue of denuclearisation. Ex-lawyer Cohen assails 'conman' Trump, gives no direct evidence of collusion U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen accused him of breaking the law while in office and said for the first time that Trump knew in advance about a WikiLeaks dump of stolen emails that hurt his 2016 election rival Hillary Clinton. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.2 percent higher at 10,819.50, from its previous close. The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed against the dollar, with investors awaiting further developments on the nation’s conflict with Pakistan. Indian government bonds are expected to ease in early trade as hopes that the central bank would conduct bond purchases in the second half of March waned after the announcement of cash injections through long-term repo auctions. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.65 percent-7.70 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 closed down slightly on Wednesday but well above its session low after testimonies to U.S. Congress from trade and central bank officials as well as President Donald Trump's former lawyer brought few major surprises. • Asian stocks slipped after cautious comments from U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer dented some of the recent optimism towards Sino-U.S. trade relations, while the dollar held gains, supported by higher bond yields. • The dollar held above a three-week low as investors remained cautious amid uncertainty over the progress in U.S.-China trade talks, while sterling rallied on bets that the chance of a no-deal Brexit was shrinking. • U.S. Treasury yields rose in afternoon trade ahead of Thursday's fourth-quarter gross domestic product figure, despite the growth slowdown suggested by Wednesday's report that the U.S. goods trade deficit widened significantly in December. • Oil prices dipped, dragged down by weakening factory output in China and Japan and record U.S. crude output, although markets remained relatively well supported by supply cuts led by producer club OPEC. • Gold prices held near two-week lows touched in the previous session as the dollar rebounded after cautious comments from U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer stoked concerns over progress in U.S.-China trade talks. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.31/71.34 February 27 $59.39 mln -$184.43 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.67 pct Month-to-date $2.09 bln -$929.10 mln Year-to-date $2.01 bln -$1.73 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 71.2190 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Nidhi C Sai in Bengaluru)