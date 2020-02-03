Morning News Call - India, February 3

Feb 3 (Reuters) - To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 3:30 pm: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant will be present at FICCI’s National Executive Committee meeting in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar, Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty, Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs Chairman John Joseph will be present at FICCI’s National Executive Committee meeting in New Delhi. INDIA TOP NEWS •Modi's guarded stimulus unlikely to revive Indian growth India's new federal budget is unlikely to drag Asia's third- biggest economy out of its worst slowdown in more than a decade as the government has proposed only moderate spending increases and small cuts in personal taxes, economists said on Sunday. •India steps up farm support, offers tax cuts to revive faltering growth India sought to boost growth in a federal budget on Saturday that raised spending on farms and expressways and offered cuts in personal taxes, but the measures fell short of market expectations and battered stocks. •India raises import taxes in move set to spook some foreign firms India on Saturday raised taxes on imports of goods such as electronic items, toys and furniture, aiming to give impetus to domestic manufacturing in a move that will hit Sweden's IKEA and other foreign firms. •After record profit, India's biggest bank looks to curb bad loan additions State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, expects to curb growth in bad loans in the current quarter, its chairman said on Friday, after the bank reported its biggest quarterly profit. •India to sell stake in insurance company, sets steep divestment target The Indian government on Saturday announced its plans to divest a part of its stake in Life Insurance Corp (LIC) in a move that could result in the partial listing of the country's largest insurance company. •INDUSTRY VIEWS-India budget focuses on tax cuts, farm spending to revive growth Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday unveiled the budget for fiscal 2020/21, vowing to boost income of Indians and their purchasing power, in a bid to revive domestic economic growth.India estimates economic growth this fiscal year, which ends on March 31, will slip to 5% - its weakest pace since the global financial crisis of 2008-09. Here are some reactions from Indian businesses, economists and analysts. •India bans export of protective masks, clothing amid coronavirus outbreak India on Friday banned the export of personal protection equipment such as masks and clothing amid a global coronavirus outbreak. •India bets on barren land, rail tracks to raise solar capacity India aims to boost solar power generation by encouraging the installation of panels along rail tracks and on barren land, the finance minister said on Saturday as the country looks to cut its carbon footprint and accelerate clean energy production. GLOBAL TOP NEWS •China virus toll rises as Chinese markets set to reopen after holiday The death toll from the new coronavirus in China's Hubei province rose by 56 to 350 , Chinese state television reported citing official figures, as investors braced for volatility when Chinese markets reopen after the Lunar New Year break. •China to inject $174 billion of liquidity on Monday as markets reopen China's central bank said it will inject $174 billion worth of liquidity into the markets via reverse repo operations as its stock markets prepare to reopen amid an outbreak of a new coronavirus. •China's industrial profits post first annual decline in 4 years China's industrial firms posted their first annual decline in profits in four years in 2019, as the slowest economic growth in almost 30 years and a bruising trade war with the United States hit the country's factories. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) •SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading down 2.6% at 11,677.50. •The Indian rupee is expected to open lower today, weighed by the selloff in local equities after the federal budget. The onshore Chinese yuan’s fall after mainland market reopened is further expected to damp the rupee. •Indian government bonds are likely to rise today as the federal government did not raise its market borrowing for the current financial year, and as it plans to issue special securities that will not cap foreign investment and pave the way for listing on global bond indices. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street's major averages tumbled more than 1.5% on Friday, sealing its worst week in six months, as the spreading coronavirus outbreak, coupled with sluggish U.S. economic data and a mixed batch of corporate earnings, fueled concerns about global growth. • Asian markets are set for another bumpy ride on fears about the hit to world growth from the rapidly spreading coronavirus, with all eyes on China where trading resumes following the Lunar New Year break. • China's yuan and its proxy, the Australian dollar, were poised for vulnerable day of trade on Monday in favour of safe-harbour currencies, in reaction to authorities' drastic steps worldwide to curb the spread of a new virus which originated in China. • Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields dropped to more than three-month lows on Friday and two-year note yields fell to their lowest levels since 2017 as concerns about the spreading coronavirus boosted demand for safe-haven assets. • Oil prices extended their losses, dragged down by worries about lower demand in China, the world's largest oil importer, following a coronavirus outbreak there. • Gold eased after scaling a near four-week peak, as China's central bank injected liquidity into its markets to help support firms hit by a coronavirus epidemic, with a stronger dollar holding back bullion as well. 