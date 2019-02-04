Morning News Call - India, February 4

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 4:00 pm: IDBI Bank earnings press conference in Mumbai. LIVECHAT-FX WEEK AHEAD FX Buzz analyst Jeremy Boulton analyses G7 currencies at 6:00 pm IST. To join the conversation, click here refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS Reliance Communications lays out debt resolution plan Indian telecoms company Reliance Communications will propose a plan to sell its telecom infrastructure assets, airwaves and real estate to resolve its debt, the firm said on Sunday. Vedanta says Anglo American stake buy meets governance requirements Indian miner Vedanta said that its foreign unit Cairn India Holdings Limited's investment in Anglo American met all governance requirements. Jindal Steel reports narrower quarterly loss Jindal Steel and Power reported a narrower third-quarter loss, helped by stronger revenue from its key product segments that include hot-rolled coils, sheets and plates. India appoints new federal police chief The Indian government on Saturday appointed a new chief of its federal investigations agency, three weeks after his predecessor was ousted after he and his deputy accused each other of bribery and interfering in investigations. GLOBAL TOP NEWS D-Day for Australian banks as bombshell inquiry report set for release The Australian government is due to release on Monday the final recommendations of the independent inquiry that exposed systemic wrongdoing in Australia's financial sector last year, likely leading to sweeping changes to the country's banking industry. China's services sector moderates in January but still solid - Caixin PMI China's sprawling services sector maintained a solid pace of expansion in January even though growth moderated slightly, a private survey showed on Sunday, offering continued support for the world's second-largest economy as manufacturing cools. Trump says U.S. military intervention in Venezuela 'an option;' Russia objects U.S. President Donald Trump said military intervention in Venezuela was "an option" as Western nations boost pressure on socialist leader Nicolas Maduro to step down, while the troubled OPEC nation's ally Russia warned against "destructive meddling." LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were 0.2 percent lower at 10,894.00. The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the dollar after U.S. employers added more jobs in January than expected and manufacturing activity in the world’s largest economy rebounded. Indian government bonds are expected to trade lower in early session, as underlining sentiment stayed negative after the government increased borrowing as well as fiscal deficit targets for the current and the next financial year. Yield on India's benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.60 percent -7.70 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street ended mixed on Friday, as optimism from a surge in January U.S. job growth was offset by a weaker-than-expected outlook from Amazon.com that battered retail stocks. • Asia stocks hovered near four-month highs after a mixed performance on Wall Street at the close of last week. • The dollar held near a one-week high against the yen, supported by a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs and factory data, although gains are likely to be capped on caution about Federal Reserve policy and amid thinned holiday trade in Asia. • January's surge in U.S. job growth pushed Treasury yields up on Friday just days after the Federal Reserve expressed caution about further interest rate hikes this year. • Crude oil prices slipped after gains of about 3 percent in the previous session, but they were buoyed by expectations of tightening supply and signs that China-U.S. trade tensions could ease. • Gold prices dipped slightly as the dollar held steady on upbeat U.S. jobs and factory data that prompted markets to reduce bets on a rate cut later this year. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.28/71.31 February 1 $184.18 mln $46.14 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.61 pct Month-to-date -$75.35 mlm -- Year-to-date -- -759.71 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]