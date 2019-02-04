Market News
February 4, 2019 / 3:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

Morning News Call - India, February 4

6 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
    
If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here
    
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    4:00 pm: IDBI Bank earnings press conference in Mumbai.
    
    LIVECHAT-FX WEEK AHEAD
    FX Buzz analyst Jeremy Boulton analyses G7 currencies at 6:00 pm IST. To
join the conversation, click here refini.tv/2P8N0Wp
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    Reliance Communications lays out debt resolution plan
    Indian telecoms company Reliance Communications will propose a plan to sell
its telecom infrastructure assets, airwaves and real estate to resolve its debt,
the firm said on Sunday.
    
    Vedanta says Anglo American stake buy meets governance requirements 
    Indian miner Vedanta said that its foreign unit Cairn India Holdings
Limited's investment in Anglo American met all governance requirements.

    
    Jindal Steel reports narrower quarterly loss 
    Jindal Steel and Power reported a narrower third-quarter loss, helped by
stronger revenue from its key product segments that include hot-rolled coils,
sheets and plates.
    
    India appoints new federal police chief
    The Indian government on Saturday appointed a new chief of its federal
investigations agency, three weeks after his predecessor was ousted after he and
his deputy accused each other of bribery and interfering in investigations.

    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    D-Day for Australian banks as bombshell inquiry report set for release
    The Australian government is due to release on Monday the final
recommendations of the independent inquiry that exposed systemic wrongdoing in
Australia's financial sector last year, likely leading to sweeping changes to
the country's banking industry.
    
    China's services sector moderates in January but still solid - Caixin PMI
    China's sprawling services sector maintained a solid pace of expansion in
January even though growth moderated slightly, a private survey showed on
Sunday, offering continued support for the world's second-largest economy as
manufacturing cools.
    
    Trump says U.S. military intervention in Venezuela 'an option;' Russia
objects
    U.S. President Donald Trump said military intervention in Venezuela was "an
option" as Western nations boost pressure on socialist leader Nicolas Maduro to
step down, while the troubled OPEC nation's ally Russia warned against
"destructive meddling."
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were 0.2 percent lower at 10,894.00.
    
    The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the dollar after U.S.
employers added more jobs in January than expected and manufacturing activity in
the world’s largest economy rebounded.
    
    Indian government bonds are expected to trade lower in early session, as
underlining sentiment stayed negative after the government increased borrowing
as well as fiscal deficit targets for the current and the next financial year. 
Yield on India's benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade
in a 7.60 percent -7.70 percent band today.
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • Wall Street ended mixed on Friday, as optimism from a surge in January
U.S. job growth was offset by a weaker-than-expected outlook from Amazon.com
that battered retail stocks.
    • Asia stocks hovered near four-month highs after a mixed performance on
Wall Street at the close of last week.
    • The dollar held near a one-week high against the yen, supported by a
stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs and factory data, although gains are likely to
be capped on caution about Federal Reserve policy and amid thinned holiday trade
in Asia.
    • January's surge in U.S. job growth pushed Treasury yields up on Friday
just days after the Federal Reserve expressed caution about further interest
rate hikes this year.
    • Crude oil prices slipped after gains of about 3 percent in the previous
session, but they were buoyed by expectations of tightening supply and signs
that China-U.S. trade tensions could ease.
    • Gold prices dipped slightly as the dollar held steady on upbeat U.S. jobs
and factory data that prompted markets to reduce bets on a rate cut later this
year.
        
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES     DEBT
 PNDF spot         71.28/71.31  February 1       $184.18 mln  $46.14 mln
 10-yr bond yield  7.61 pct     Month-to-date    -$75.35 mlm  --
                                Year-to-date     --           -759.71 bln
    
    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes                 
    Stock market reports                
    Non-deliverable forwards data              
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below