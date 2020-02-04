Morning News Call - India, February 4

Feb 4(Reuters) - To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, Central Board of Direct Taxes Chairman P. C. Mody and other tax officials will be present at Assocham’s post budget event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 6:00 pm: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be present at industry body CII post-budget analysis event in New Delhi. LIVECHAT- AUTHOR CHAT Daniel Beunza, Cass Business School professor and LSE research associate, joins us to discuss his book "Taking the floor: Models, Morals, and Management in a Wall street Trading Room." To join the conversation at 06:30 pm IST, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS •India central bank seen holding rates, retaining dovish stance India's central bank is likely to keep monetary policy accommodative without cutting interest rates at a policy meeting on Thursday, economists said, as inflation is above target and the economy has shown possible signs of recovery from its worst slowdown in more than a decade. •India's January manufacturing activity hits near 8-year high as orders jump India's manufacturing activity expanded at its quickest pace in nearly eight years in January with robust growth in new orders and output, a private survey showed on Monday, suggesting the economy may be getting back on firmer footing. •Apple supplier Wistron to assemble key iPhone component in new India plant - sources Taiwan's Wistron Corp plans to assemble printed circuit boards (PCBs) for iPhones at its new plant in southern India, two sources said, highlighting Apple's push to expand manufacturing in the world's second-biggest smartphone market. GLOBAL TOP NEWS •China virus death toll posts grim record rise, passes 400 China said it would welcome assistance from the United States to fight a coronavirus outbreak, a day after it accused Washington of scaremongering, and as the death toll rose by a new daily record to more than 420. •Alphabet shares fall as Google misses on sales, YouTube revenue disappoints Alphabet new Chief Executive Sundar Pichai unveiled sales figures that investors have long demanded, but shares fell 5% as Google's advertising business and the new data about YouTube and Google Cloud broadly disappointed. •Iowa Democrats begin caucus meetings, kicking off search for Trump election challenger Iowa Democrats began meeting at caucus sites around the state on Monday, kicking off what could be a bruising months-long national nominating fight to choose a November election challenger to Republican U.S. President Donald Trump. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.3% higher at 11,740.50. • The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the dollar. The Chinese yuan’s rebound is further expected to help the rupee. •The Indian government bonds are likely to edge higher today. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.46%-6.52%. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks rallied on Monday, boosted by heavyweight technology shares and on surprise strength in U.S. manufacturing activity, following a sharp selloff last week on concerns about the economic impact from the fast-spreading coronavirus out of China. • Asian stocks bounced with Chinese markets reversing some of their previous plunge amid official efforts to calm virus fears, although sentiment remained fragile with oil near 13-month lows. • The dollar held firm after a key U.S. manufacturing survey showed a surprise recovery, while concerns about a widening coronavirus outbreak in China kept the yuan and the Australian dollar subdued. • U.S. Treasury yields pared gains on Monday as traders took stock of the international response to the coronavirus epidemic. • Oil prices rose, matching moves in other financial markets as investors regained calm after Monday's sharp sell-off on fears of the impact of the China coronavirus on demand sent crude to its lowest level in more than a year. • Gold prices eased on Tuesday as the dollar held firm after a key U.S. manufacturing survey showed a surprise rebound, although rising concerns about a widening coronavirus outbreak in China and its economic fallout provided some support to the metal. CLOSE FII EQUITIES DEBT INVESTMENTS PNDF spot 71.50/71.53 February 3 (4,375.56) crore (109.60) crore 10-yr bond yield 6.50 pct Month-to-dat (4,376) crore (110) crore e Year-to-date 7,747 crore (11,758) crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 71.32 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Prajakta Gadgil in Bengaluru)