Morning News Call - India, February 5

FACTORS TO WATCH 11:45 am: Punjab National Bank earnings press conference in New Delhi 6:30 pm: IDFC FIRST Bank earnings conference call in Mumbai Monetary Policy Committee's three-day interest rate setting meeting begins in Mumbai INDIA TOP NEWS RCom moves appellate court to withdraw Ericsson appeal India's Reliance Communications on Monday moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) to withdraw its appeal in a dispute with Ericsson as it seeks to pursue a debt resolution plan through the country's bankruptcy court. Indian court rejects Tata Steel's move to block rival bids for Bhushan Power An Indian appeals tribunal has ruled against Tata Steel's effort to dismiss rival bids for Bhushan Power and Steel, boosting JSW Steel's offer to buy the indebted steel maker. UK approves tycoon Mallya's extradition to India The British government has signed an order to extradite Indian liquor and aviation tycoon Vijay Mallya, the UK's Home Office said in a statement on Monday. India says jeweler Choksi still a citizen, pushing for Antigua extradition Fugitive jeweler Mehul Choksi, a main defendant in India's largest bank fraud case, is still an Indian citizen despite holding an Antigua and Barbuda passport, an Indian official told Reuters, adding the government is pushing for his extradition. India's April-Dec fiscal deficit narrows to 7.01 trln rupees- govt India's April-December fiscal deficit narrowed to 7.01 trillion rupees ($97.80 billion), or 112.4 percent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year, government data showed on Monday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS Alphabet's higher spending worries investors, shares dip Alphabet reported sharply higher fourth-quarter spending on video content, employees and facilities, worrying investors who sent the tech company's shares down about 3 percent after hours on Monday. U.S. trade agency sees negotiating new WTO rules to rein in China as futile Negotiating new World Trade Organization rules to try to rein in China's "mercantalist" trade practices would be largely a futile exercise, the Trump administration's trade office said on Monday, vowing to pursue its unilateral approach to protect U.S. workers, farmers and businesses. SoftBank Corp rings up cost of turbulent year-end at first post-IPO earnings Japan's SoftBank will be under pressure to outline growth plans when it reports its first earnings as a public company, as concerns over a changing mobile market keep its shares well below their blockbuster IPO price. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.1 percent higher at 10,964.00. The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the dollar after U.S. equities extended their advance to reach the highest in two months. Indian sovereign bonds are expected to fall in early trade and decline for a third session today, as state debt sale’s quantum touched a near two-year high, while the federal government indicated plans to borrow more via bonds in this financial year. Yield on India's benchmark 7.17% bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.65 percent -7.72 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street gained on Monday, with all three major indexes closing near session highs as sustained optimism on the prospects for U.S.-China trade relations propelled technology shares. • Asian stocks extended their gains on Tuesday as overnight strength on Wall Street and the Federal Reserve's dovish turn underpinned risk appetite, while the dollar held firm on last week's upbeat U.S. data. • The dollar held on to recent gains against its peers on Tuesday, supported by a recovery in investor risk appetite, which gave an overnight boost to U.S. yields, while the Australian dollar dipped on dismal retail sales data. • Treasury prices fell on Monday in generally thin volume, after trading higher for most of last week, pressured by upcoming debt supply, as well as indications that inflation expectations are rising. • U.S. oil prices inched up, buoyed by expectations of tightening global supply due to U.S. sanctions on Venezuela and production cuts led by OPEC. • Gold prices held near one-week lows touched in the previous session, pressured by a firmer dollar and as investor appetite for riskier assets picked up in the wake of strong U.S. economic data. 