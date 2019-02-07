Morning News Call - India, February 7

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:45 am: Monetary Policy Committee to announce interest rate decision in Mumbai. 12:00 pm: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to brief media post policy decision in Mumbai. 3:00 pm: RBI conference call with analysts post policy decision in Mumbai. LIVECHAT - BONDS FOCUS Reuters interest rate reporters delve into government bond markets at 6 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS Vodafone Idea posts loss for a second straight quarter since merger Vodafone Idea reported on Wednesday its second quarterly loss since Vodafone Plc merged its Indian operations with Idea Cellular in August last year, though the figure was smaller than expected. India defers plan to tax mobile touch panel imports -sources India has deferred a plan to tax imports of touch panels, three sources said, after smartphone makers such as Samsung Electronics asked the government to delay levying tariffs on such new imported components under a phased plan to boost local manufacturing. Indian political parties abuse WhatsApp service ahead of election -executive India's political parties have been abusing Facebook's popular messaging service WhatsApp ahead of the country's general election and the company has warned them not to do so, a senior executive said on Wednesday. India steel firms meet government officials to seek rise in import duty -sources Executives from top Indian steel companies met with government officials on Wednesday and sought an increase in duties on imports of steel to check surging shipments from overseas, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. GLOBAL TOP NEWS U.S. and China to resume trade talks next week in Beijing U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday that he and other U.S. officials will travel to Beijing next week for trade talks, aiming to clinch a deal to avert a March 2 increase in U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods. SoftBank shares soar 13 percent after $5.5 billion share buyback news SoftBank Group shares jumped 13 percent, a day after Chief Executive Masayoshi Son unveiled a $5.5 billion share buyback to prop up its share price, which he sees as undervalued. Scoot over Microsoft: Apple again the most valuable U.S. company Apple won back its crown as the most valuable publicly listed U.S. company on Wednesday, ending the session with a market capitalization above recent leaders Microsoft and Amazon.com. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.2 percent lower at 11,085.0. The Indian rupee is expected to open slightly lower against the U.S. currency, in-line with other Asian peers after the dollar index climbed to its highest in two weeks. Investors are awaiting the Monetary Policy Committee’s decision on interest rates. Indian government bonds are expected to rise in early session amid optimism over change of stance by the nation’s rate-setting panel today, while some market participants expect further dovishness in commentary as well as a token interest rate cut. Yield on India's benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 will likely trade in a 7.53 percent-7.59 percent band till decision of the Monetary Policy Committee. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks edged lower on Wednesday as videogame makers gave disappointing revenue forecasts and investors awaited developments on U.S.-China trade relations. • Asian share markets were in a muted mood and looked set for a sleepy session with China still on holiday and no major economic data on the diary. • The Australian dollar remained near a two-week low, as investors wagered that interest rates would most likely be cut this year due to mounting growth risks at home and abroad. • U.S. Treasury yields slipped for a second straight session on Wednesday, trading in narrow ranges, as investors continued to factor in the Federal Reserve's dovish bent on interest rates, while concerns about slowing growth in Germany added pressure. • Oil prices fell after U.S. crude inventories rose and as production levels in the country held at record levels, but OPEC-led supply cuts and a crisis in Venezuela supported markets. • Gold held near one-week lows touched in the previous session amid a stronger dollar, but worries over slowing global economic growth and the spectre of another U.S. government shutdown kept the safe-haven metal above the key $1,300-level. 