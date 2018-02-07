Morning News Call - India, February 7

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Natco Pharma post-earnings analyst conference call in Mumbai. 2:30 pm: RBI to release bi-monthly monetary policy statement in Mumbai. 2:45 pm: RBI Governor briefing post release of monetary policy statement in Mumbai. 4:00 pm: Eicher Motors post-earnings analyst conference call in Mumbai. 4:00 pm: BSE MD & CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan and Hindalco Chief Risk Officer Anil Mathew at Commodities Market Outlook in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: RBI monetary policy analyst conference call in Mumbai. LIVECHAT-FX MONTH AHEAD John Noonan, Head of IFR FX Watch Asia, analyses cues and views for market moves for the month ahead at 1930 IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS •RBI expected to keep rates on hold - for now The Reserve Bank of India, meeting amid a global market storm, is widely expected to keep its key rate on hold, but toughen its rhetoric as inflation has accelerated sharply, making an increasing number of analysts see a hike this year. •Indian markets down on global weakness - finmin official The recent slump in Indian stock markets was a result of global weakness and not because of a tax on long term capital gains that the government had announced in its federal budget last week, the country's finance secretary said on Tuesday. •Indian govt, RBI to discuss bond yield surge at borrowing meeting - sources India's finance ministry will raise its concerns about the sharp rise in market bond yields when it holds a meeting this week with the central bank to discuss government borrowing plans for the year, two people familiar with the matter said. •Hero MotoCorp Q3 profit up 4 percent, but misses estimates Hero MotoCorp, the world's biggest two-wheeler maker, posted a more than 4 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by higher sales particularly in its scooter segment. •Lupin Q3 profit misses estimates on lower sales in North America, forex losses Lupin, India's second-largest drugmaker by revenue, on Tuesday reported lower-than-expected third-quarter net profit, hurt by lower sales in North America and foreign exchange losses. •India sees no scope for more excise duty cut on petrol, diesel for now - finmin source India has no immediate plan to further cut factory gate tax on petrol and diesel due to its tight fiscal situation, a finance ministry source said on Tuesday. •Punjab National Bank Q3 net profit rises 11 percent, lags estimates Punjab National Bank, India's fourth-largest lender by assets, reported third-quarter net profit rose 11 percent as its proportion of bad loans to total loans fell, although the profit increase was smaller than expected. •ArcelorMittal to exit India's Uttam Galva to make way for new steel bids ArcelorMittal is set to sell its entire stake in India's Uttam Galva Steels to the company's founders at less than the market price of the stock, a member of Uttam Galva's founding Miglani family told Reuters on Tuesday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS •U.S. House passes stopgap spending bill to avert shutdown The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday approved another stopgap bill to keep the federal government from shutting down, hours after President Donald Trump said he would "love" to see a shutdown if immigration legislation were not included. •Theme parks lift Disney profit, more 'Star Wars' coming Walt Disney Co on Tuesday reported a quarterly profit that topped Wall Street forecasts as theme park crowds packed a new "Avatar" land, making up for a decline at the ABC broadcasting network. •SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket soars in debut test launch from Florida The world's most powerful rocket, SpaceX's Falcon Heavy, roared into space through clear blue skies in its debut test flight on Tuesday from a Florida launch site where moon missions once began, in another milestone for billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's private rocket company. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) •The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 10,636.00, trading up 1.35 percent from its previous close. •The rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, tracking gains across Asian peers, as global equity markets bounced back following recent massive sell-offs. •Indian sovereign bonds are likely to trade steady ahead of the Monetary Policy Committee’s decision on interest rates due later in the day.The yield on the 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.55 percent-7.59 percent band till the policy decision due at 2:30 p.m. GLOBAL MARKETS • Shaken out of many months of calm, Wall Street braced for a higher level of volatility in the days ahead, after a roughly 2 percent rebound in U.S. stocks on Tuesday followed the biggest one-day selloff in more than six years. • Asian share markets were trying to find their footing as a semblance of calm returned to Wall Street where major indices bounced into the black after days of deep losses. • The dollar was firmer against the yen but trimmed gains against the euro when U.S. equities bounced overnight after suffering deep losses earlier in the week. • U.S. Treasury debt prices gained on the day on Tuesday as volatile equity markets led some investors to seek out lower risk bonds, though many investors remained nervous after a week long bond rout sent yields on Monday to four-year highs. • Oil prices rose amid a share market recovery and supported by a report that U.S. crude inventories fell last week, although analysts warned that soaring U.S. output and a seasonal demand drop could soon weigh on crude. • Gold prices edged up as investors resorted to bargain hunting after the yellow metal's sharp decline of over 1 percent to its lowest in more than three weeks in the previous session. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 64.15/64.18 February 6 -$362.31 mln $66 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.66 pct Month-to-date $215.38 mln $694.61 mln Year-to-date $2.25 bln $2.17 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 64.2000 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Yoganand KN in Bengaluru)