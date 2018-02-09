Morning News Call - India, February 9

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 8:00 am: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals post-earnings analyst conference call in Mumbai. 10:00 am: Trade Minister Suresh Prabhu, FSSAI Chairperson Ashish Bahuguna and Food Processing Industries Ministry J.P. Meena at FoodWorld India in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Petronet LNG post-earnings analyst conference call in Mumbai. 11:00 am: President Ram Nath Kovind and Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh at Convocation Programme of Indian Agricultural Research Institute in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Power Minister R. K. Singh at launch of app for management of fly ash in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Niti Aayog to release report on ‘Healthy States, Progressive India’ New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Adlabs Entertainment post-earnings analyst conference call in Mumbai. 12:00 pm: Balrampur Chini Mills post-earnings analyst conference call in Mumbai. 2:30 pm: Tata Communications post-earnings analyst conference call in Mumbai. 3:00 pm: Deep Industries post-earnings analyst conference call in Mumbai. 3:30 pm: Parag Milk Foods post-earnings analyst conference call in Mumbai. 4:00 pm: Alkem Laboratories post-earnings analyst conference call in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. 5:45 pm: State Bank of India post-earnings conference call in Mumbai. 6:00 pm: Tata Steel post-earnings analyst conference call in Mumbai. 6:00 pm: Mahindra & Mahindra post-earnings analyst conference call in Mumbai. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS •Indian banks set to raise lending rates, pre-empting RBI India's struggling economy is facing a new challenge: banks are raising interest rates even though the central bank is leaving its rates unchanged, as risks such as surging bond yields and more provisioning requirements erode their profit. •ACC posts 126 percent surge in Q4 profit Cement maker ACC said on Thursday its fourth-quarter profit more than doubled from a year earlier and beat analysts' expectations. •Steel Authority of India swings to profit in Dec quarter Steel Authority of India posted a profit for the three months ended December on Thursday, snapping ten straight quarters of losses. •India's antitrust watchdog fines Google for abusing dominant position India's antitrust watchdog on Thursday imposed a 1.36 billion rupees fine on Google for "search bias" and abuse of its dominant position, in the latest regulatory setback for the world's most popular internet search engine. •BHEL Q3 profit rises, but lags expectations Indian power plant equipment maker Bharat Heavy Electricals posted a nearly 64 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, but missed analysts' expectations. •Honda aims to double market share in India Japanese carmaker Honda Motor plans to double its market share in India within the next few years, the head of its local unit told Reuters, as it looks to boost its presence in the world's fifth-largest car market. •India plans to raise refining capacity by 77 percent by 2030 -govt report Refiners in India, the world's third-biggest oil consumer and importer, have drawn up plans to raise their capacity by 77 percent to about 8.8 million barrels per day by 2030 to meet the country's rising fuel demand. •Cummins to use India to develop, test electric powertrains for emerging markets U.S.-based engine maker Cummins plans to hire a team of engineers in India to modify its existing electric powertrain technology and make it more relevant for emerging markets, a senior company executive told Reuters on Thursday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS •Trump administration may target immigrants who use food aid, other benefits The Trump administration is considering making it harder for foreigners living in the United States to get permanent residency if they or their American-born children use public benefits such as food assistance, in a move that could sharply restrict legal immigration. •China January inflation eases even as global price anxiety grows China's producer and consumer inflation eased as expected in January, even as global stock markets nosedive on fears that price pressures are slowly building in the United States and Europe. •Fiscal hawk Paul delays U.S. Senate vote on budget deal Republican Rand Paul, a fiscal conservative, single-handedly delayed U.S. Senate action on Thursday on a two-year budget deal meant to avert another government shutdown, objecting to $300 billion in new deficit spending included in the measure. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) •The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 10,316.00, trading down 2.32 percent from its previous close. •The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, as risk appetite soured amid an equity rout after better-than-expected U.S. economic data lifted yields and boosted greenback demand. •Indian sovereign bonds are likely to open higher as crude oil prices continue to fall, easing concerns about inflation. The yield on the 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.43 percent-7.49 percent band till the auction result. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks plunged around 4 percent on Thursday in another dramatic session, confirming a correction that has thrown the market's nearly nine-year bull run off course. • Asian stocks tumbled to two-month lows after Wall Street shares suffered yet another big slide in the face of rapidly-rising bond yields, with perceived havens such as the yen and Swiss franc in demand amid the turmoil. • The yen neared a four-month high against the dollar as global stock markets plunged again, triggering a rush into traditional safe-haven currencies. • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday in choppy trading as stocks pared some of their earlier weakness and after the Bank of England said interest rates probably need to rise sooner, adding to expectations of reduced central bank stimulus globally. • Oil prices fell for a sixth day after Iran announced plans to boost production and U.S. crude output hit record highs, adding to concerns about a sharp rise in global supplies. • Gold prices edged up, recovering from more than one-month lows as tumbling equities markets pushed investors into safe-haven assets, but a firmer dollar and worries about rising global interest rates kept gains in check. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 64.29/64.32 February 8 -$357.29 mln -$54.93 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.57 pct Month-to-date -$208.07 mln $604.21 mln Year-to-date $1.83 bln $2.07 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 64.2900 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Yoganand KN in Bengaluru)