Morning News Call - India, January 13

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 5:30 pm: Government to release December consumer price inflation data in New Delhi. LIVECHAT-MARKET FOCUS Reuters EMEA Markets Editor Mike Dolan takes a look at the week ahead for European markets at 3:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • Indian government to seek RBI dividend boost as revenue drops India's government plans to push the central bank for a fiscal lifeline in the form of another interim dividend, as it struggles to meet its expenditure commitments amid a steep revenue shortfall, three sources directly aware of the matter said. • NMDC lined up to mine multibillion-dollar diamond deposit State-owned Indian miner NMDC is poised to win a multibillion-dollar contract to explore and mine diamonds at a large project abandoned by global miner Rio Tinto, a leading local government official told Reuters. • POLL-Battered Indian rupee to extend losing streak this year The Indian rupee will extend its two-year-long weakening streak this year, dragged down by an ongoing economic slump that has defied easing measures from policymakers, as well as by bets for a stronger dollar, a Reuters poll showed. • Infosys probe finds no evidence of misconduct after whistleblower complaint Infosys said it found no evidence of financial misconduct by its executives following a investigation into whistleblower complaints. • Yes Bank woes deepen despite latest fundraising plan Yes Bank has rejected $1.2 billion of outside investment and will launch a $1.4 billion share sale, it said on Friday after a board member's resignation cast more doubt on the troubled lender's future and sent its stock down 5%. • Big broadcasters in India warn new tariff rules could hit services Some of the biggest television broadcasters operating in India joined forces on Friday to criticise new government regulations that impose restrictions on pay-TV charges, saying the move could put some channels out of business. • India's oil demand growth set to overtake China by mid-2020s -IEA India's oil demand growth is set to overtake China by mid-2020s, priming the country for more refinery investment but making it more vulnerable to supply disruption in the Middle East, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday. • Indian startup Zomato to raise $150 million from investor Ant Financial India's Zomato is raising $150 million from investor Ant Financial, an Alibaba affiliate, at a valuation of $3 billion for the food delivery startup. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • 'Our enemy is here': Iran protesters demand that leaders quit after plane downed Protests erupted across Iran for a second day on Sunday, increasing pressure on the Islamic Republic's leadership after it admitted its military shot down a Ukrainian airliner by accident, despite days of denials that Iranian forces were to blame.. • China's U.S. trade deal commitments not changed in translation -Mnuchin China's commitments in the Phase 1 trade deal with the United States were not changed during a lengthy translation process and will be released this week as the document is signed in Washington, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday. • Pelosi says Republicans will pay price for denying impeachment witnesses U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said House Democrats will determine on Tuesday when to send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate and warned that Republicans will pay a political price for denying a trial with witnesses. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were 0.3% higher at 12,327.50. • The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed against the U.S. currency amid a weak jobs report from the world’s largest economy and anticipated dollar demand by state-run banks. • Indian government bonds are likely to open little changed, as traders await the country’s December retail inflation data for further cues on interest rates. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.57%-6.62% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks fell on Friday from record-high levels as investors took profit and data showed slower-than-expected December U.S. jobs growth, but the major indexes posted gains for the week. • Asian shares paused near 19-month peaks ahead of the expected signing on a Sino-U.S. trade deal, though talks on a phase two package are likely to drag on for months. • The U.S. dollar began the week supported by optimism on the Sino-U.S. trade front, while the pound wobbled lower after weekend hints at an interest rate cut from a Bank of England policymaker. • U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Friday after the Labor Department's nonfarm payrolls report showed job growth slowed more than expected in December and wages stagnated, limiting inflation risk. • Oil prices edged down as fears of conflict between the United States and Iran eased, although the decline was checked by the planned signing of an initial U.S.-China trade deal this week, which could boost demand. • Gold prices fell as expectations of an interim trade deal signing between the United States and China boosted the dollar and dented some of bullion's safe-haven appeal. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.04/71.07 January 10 156.51 crore 96.66 crore 10-yr bond yield 6.59% Month-to-date (43) crore (7,011) crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 70.95 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Siddharth Athreya V in Bengaluru)