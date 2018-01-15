Morning News Call - India, January 15

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri at an event in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Aviation Ministry weekly briefing in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Government to release December wholesale price inflation data in New Delhi. GMF:LIVECHAT-FX WEEK AHEAD FX Buzz analyst Jeremy Boulton analyses G7 currencies at 04:30 PM IST To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • IDFC Bank to buy Warburg-backed Capital First in $1.5 billion stock deal IDFC Bank Ltd, one of India's two newest banks, will acquire non-bank financial firm Capital First Ltd in a share swap deal valued at about $1.5 billion as it looks to boost its retail lending activities. • HDFC to raise $1.75 billion from investors including GIC, KKR India's Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd plans to raise about $1.75 billion from a preferential share sale to investors including affiliates of Singapore state investor GIC and private equity KKR. • New Infosys CEO to set out priorities by April The new chief executive of Infosys Ltd said he would lay out updated strategic priorities for India's second-biggest software services exporter by April after the company maintained its full-year revenue outlook. • With new Chinese link, Nepal ends India's internet monopoly Nepal has joined hands with China to offer internet services to its citizens, officials said on Friday, ending India's decades-long monopoly of the Himalayan nation's cyber connectivity network. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Softbank plans $18 billion IPO of mobile phone unit this year - Nikkei SoftBank Group plans to list its mobile phone business and raise some US$18bn, the Nikkei newspaper has said, a spin-off that would complete the Japanese telecoms conglomerate's transformation into a global technology investor. • BOJ's Kuroda sticks with pledge to maintain massive stimulus Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated the central bank's resolve to maintain its massive stimulus programme until the economy reaches sustained 2 percent inflation. • China absence looms over Canada meeting on how to pressure North Korea Foreign ministers from around 20 nations gather on Tuesday to discuss how to curb North Korea's nuclear ambitions through diplomatic and financial pressure, but China, seen as a key player in any long-term solution, will be absent. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 10,723.50, trading up 0.35 pct from its previous close. • The Indian rupee will likely trade higher against the dollar in opening session, in-line with most Asian currencies, tracking broad weakness in the dollar and as local industrial output rose at the fastest pace in over two years. • Indian government bonds are expected to fall as the nation’s retail inflation accelerated to a 17-month high in December, raising concerns about a tighter monetary policy in coming months. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 pct bond maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 7.45 pct-7.50 pct band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street continued its rally on Friday with record closing highs as the fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off with solid results from banks and robust retail sales drove investor optimism about economic growth. • Asian shares hit historic highs after Wall Street extended its record-breaking run, while the U.S. dollar retreat continued as investors priced in the risk of tighter policies elsewhere in the developed world. • The dollar wallowed at three-year lows against a basket of currencies, while the euro took a breather after soaring on hopes that European Central Bank policymakers were gearing up to further trim their monetary stimulus. • Treasury yields climbed on Friday as underlying U.S. consumer prices rose the most in 11 months in December, bolstering expectations of a pickup in domestic inflation and Federal Reserve interest rate hikes this year. • Oil prices dipped as rising drilling activity in the United States pointed to higher future output, although output cuts led by OPEC and Russia as well as healthy demand kept crude near December 2014 highs reached last week. • Gold prices hit their highest since September, buoyed as the U.S. dollar slumped to three-year lows against a basket of currencies. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 63.54/63.57 January 12 -$24.84mln $32.06mln 10-yr bond yield 7.39 pct Month-to-date $259.13mln $703.30mln Year-to-date $259.13mln $703.30mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 63.60 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Pathikrit Bandyopadhyay in Bengaluru)