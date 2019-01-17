Morning News Call - India, January 17

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled. LIVECHAT - COMMODITIES FOCUS Gavin Wendt, founding director and senior resource analyst at MineLife, joins us at 9:30 am IST to discuss the recent moves in the oil markets, and the impact on demand for commodities from a Chinese and global slowdown. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • India's e-commerce curbs could hit online sales by $46 billion by 2022 -PwC draft analysis India's new foreign investment restrictions for its e-commerce sector, which includes giants such as Amazon.com and Walmart-owned Flipkart, could reduce online sales by $46 billion by 2022, according to a draft analysis from global consultants PwC seen by Reuters. • Modi's party wants expansionary economic policy ahead of India election Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party is in favour of an expansionary economic policy and does not consider the government's plan to keep the fiscal deficit to 3.3 percent of GDP as "sacrosanct", a party spokesman told Reuters. • Jet Airways in creditor talks over possible Etihad bailout Jet Airways said on Wednesday it is in talks with its lenders to resolve its debt problems, amid increasing prospects of a bailout by major shareholder Etihad Airways. • RBI loosens curbs on companies' offshore borrowing, move seen supporting rupee The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) relaxed offshore borrowing rules for companies and financial institutions on Wednesday, a move that is likely to boost the rupee exchange rate. • Netflix, local rival Hotstar to censor content in India - sources Netflix and home-grown rival Hotstar plan to adopt self-regulation guidelines for content streamed on their platforms in India in an effort to prevent potential government censorship, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. • Chevron, Total and Reliance join oil blockchain platform Vakt Oil majors Chevron and Total, along with major Indian refiner Reliance Industries, have joined the blockchain-based platform Vakt, London-based Vakt said on Tuesday. • Carmaker JLR urges UK lawmakers to prevent a no-deal Brexit Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) urged lawmakers to rule out the possibility that the country leaves the European Union without a deal, to prevent companies from having to make costly contingency planning. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • UK PM May seeks to end Brexit stalemate after winning confidence vote Prime Minister Theresa May won a confidence vote in the British parliament on Wednesday and then appealed to lawmakers from across the political divide to come together to try to break the impasse on a Brexit divorce agreement. • As shutdown lingers, Pelosi pushes Trump to delay State of Union speech With the partial U.S. government shutdown now in its 26th day, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday urged President Donald Trump to reschedule his State of the Union address - a move that could deny him the opportunity to use the pageantry of the speech to attack Democrats in their own chamber over the impasse. • U.S. lawmakers introduce bipartisan bills targeting China's Huawei and ZTE A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers introduced bills on Wednesday that would ban the sale of U.S. chips or other components to Huawei Technologies, ZTE or other Chinese telecommunications companies that violate U.S. sanctions or export control laws. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.3 percent higher at 10,949.50 from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is expected to edge higher against the dollar after the Reserve Bank of India eased rules for companies’ overseas borrowing. Tepid regional cues, however, will likely keep the currency’s advance in check. • Indian government bonds may edge higher in early trade on value buying and ahead of the central bank's open market purchase of notes today. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.52 percent -7.58 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street's major indexes hit one-month highs on Wednesday as strong earnings from Bank of America Corp and Goldman Sachs Group boosted investor sentiment. • Asian share markets faltered as unease over China's economic outlook eroded early gains, though an anti-climactic end to the latest chapter in the Brexit saga did offer sterling a moment's peace. • The dollar took a breather following its recent strong gains against key rivals, while sterling steadied after British Prime Minister Theresa May's government won a no-confidence vote in parliament. • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday as stronger-than-forecast results from two major U.S. banks lifted Wall Street to one-month highs and British Prime Minister Theresa May's win of a confidence vote, reducing safety bids for U.S. government debt. • Oil prices dipped as U.S. crude production quickly approached an unprecedented 12 million barrels per day (bpd) just as worries about weakening demand emerge. • Palladium prices hit record levels amid falling supply and growing demand, while gold stood firm on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will hold off on further interest rate hikes. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.09/71.12 January 16 -$12.70 mln -$128.84 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.56 pct Month-to-date -$398.48 mln -$637.17 mln Year-to-date --- --- For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 70.97 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru)