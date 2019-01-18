Morning News Call - India, January 18

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. LIVECHAT - CHARTS & CHAT Reuters Stocks Buzz writer and Chartist Terence Gabriel calls out risks and opportunities in global markets via the charts at 8:00 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • Petchem, consumer units fuel record quarterly profit at Reliance Reliance Industries on Thursday posted record quarterly profit driven by its telecoms, retail and petrochemicals businesses, which offset the impact of a weaker refining margins due to volatile crude prices. • Jet Airways' creditors weighing restructuring plan Jet Airways' lenders are considering a plan to resolve its debt issues, top creditor State Bank of India said on Thursday, amid media reports two main shareholders have yet to resolve their differences. • Indian business leaders urge central bank to cut benchmark rate India's top business groups on Thursday urged the central bank to cut its benchmark interest rate by at least half a percentage point and lower the cash reserve ratio it imposes on banks to stimulate an economy that is showing signs of weakness. • Hindustan Unilever third-quarter profit rises about 9 percent Consumer goods maker Hindustan Unilever posted an 8.9 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, in line with street estimates, driven by higher revenue from its beauty and personal care segment. • Federal Bank third-quarter profit jumps 28 percent, beats estimates Private-sector lender Federal Bank posted a 28.3 percent jump in third-quarter profit on Thursday, as a healthy increase in interest income helped offset the impact of higher provisions. • Indian air safety watchdog orders extra checks on planes with Pratt & Whitney engines India's air safety watchdog on Thursday directed airlines to make extra checks on their Airbus A320neo aircraft fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines as part of new safety protocols after temporary grounding orders affected the planes last year. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • North Korea envoy in U.S. for talks with Pompeo, possibly Trump A North Korean envoy arrived in Washington on Thursday for expected talks with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and a possible encounter with President Donald Trump aimed a laying the groundwork for a second U.S.-North Korea summit. • Japan's consumer inflation slows to 7-month low, adds to BOJ's travails Japan's annual core consumer inflation slowed to a seven-month low in December as soft household spending kept firms from raising prices, a further sign of the growing challenge faced by the central bank in achieving its elusive 2 percent target. • China's envoy to Canada says Huawei 5G ban would have repercussions China's envoy to Canada on Thursday warned Ottawa there would be repercussions if it banned technology firm Huawei Technologies from supplying equipment to Canadian 5G networks, the latest blast in a deepening bilateral dispute. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.6 percent higher at 10,982.50 from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed against the dollar, in line with other regional currencies, amid conflicting reports about U.S.-China trade relations. • Indian government bonds are expected to fall in early trade ahead of a weekly auction of notes today, even as investors remain concerned over the government’s fiscal position. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.54 percent - 7.59 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks advanced on Thursday as hopes of a resolution to the trade dispute between the United States and China boosted industrial shares and lifted investor sentiment. • Asian stocks gained, as hopes for a thaw in the U.S.-China trade conflict fed investor appetites for risk assets. • The dollar was firm against the yen as growing optimism on progress in Sino-U.S. trade talks supported broader appetite for risk. • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday with the benchmark 10-year yield reaching near three-week highs as better-than-expected economic data and hopes for progress in U.S.-China trade talks diminished safe-haven demand for government debt. • Oil prices rose after a report from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries showed its production fell sharply last month, easing fears about prolonged oversupply. • Palladium held near $1,400 an ounce after surging to record levels in the previous session on tight supplies and robust demand, while gold stood firm amid a partial U.S. government shutdown. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.17/71.20 January 17 $118.61 mln -$47.76 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.55 pct Month-to-date -$408.46 mln -$684.93 mln Year-to-date --- --- For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 70.99 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru)