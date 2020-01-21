Morning News Call - India, January 21

Jan 21 (Reuters) - To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here LIVECHAT- LIVE FROM DAVOS Moderated by experienced Reuters journalists, join us in the Global Markets Forum as we bring you to the heart of the Davos debate and on-location coverage of one of the biggest global events of the year. Fatih Birol, Executive Director, International Energy Agency at 12.45 pm IST; Gilberto Caldart, President, International, Mastercard at 1.30 pm IST; Benedikt Sobotka, Chief Executive Officer, Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) at 2.15 pm IST; Riccardo Orcel Deputy Chief Executive Officer, VTB Capital at 3.30 pm IST; Jean-Phillipe Courtiois Executive Vice President and President, Global Sales, Marketing and Operations, Microsoft at 5.45 pm IST; Ned Tozun Chief Executive Officer and Founder, D. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • Ant Financial-backed Zomato buys Uber's Indian food delivery arm Indian online food delivery startup Zomato said it bought Uber's food delivery business in the country in an all-stock deal that gives the ride-hailing app a 10% stake in Zomato, which is backed by Alibaba's Ant Financial. • New Indian law to protect foreign investors to exclude tax demands New legislation will improve protection for foreign investors in India by offering relief from possible policy changes but will uphold the state's right to tax them, according to its draft and government documents seen by Reuters. • Malaysia open to Davos talks with India amid palm oil spat Malaysia's trade minister is open to meeting his Indian counterpart at the World Economic Forum gathering this week, his ministry said on Monday, after New Delhi said no such encounter was possible amid a spat over palm oil supplies. • Refined palm oil cargoes stuck at Indian ports after import curbs -sources Thousands of tonnes of refined palm oil are delayed or stuck at various Indian ports after the world's biggest edible oil buyer placed restrictions on imports amid a diplomatic row with key supplier Malaysia, multiple sources told Reuters. • Samsung says may invest $500 million to set up display factory in India South Korean flat screen maker Samsung Display plans to set up a factory in India with a $500 million investment as parent Samsung Electronics Co Ltd seeks to expand smartphone production there, a regulatory filing showed. • India's thermal coal imports extend fall as economy slows India's thermal coal imports have dropped for three months running, their longest sustained fall in over two years, as an economic slowdown stifles demand from key industrial consumers. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • China confirms person-to-person spread of new virus as fourth death reported The Chinese official investigating a pneumonia outbreak stemming from a new coronavirus said the disease can spread from person to person but can be halted with increased vigilance, as authorities confirmed a fourth death. • Trump lawyers call for immediate acquittal in legal, political defense U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday rejected the Democratic-led House of Representatives' impeachment charges and called for their immediate dismissal by the Republican-led Senate in a memo offering a legal and political case against his removal. • Huawei CFO's lawyer attacks U.S. extradition case in Canadian trial A lawyer for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou argued on Monday that "double criminality" was at the center of a trial to decide whether she can be extradited to the United States, a case that has strained relations between Ottawa and Beijing. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.4% lower at 12,218.50. • The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the dollar tracking losses in Asian equities and currencies. • Indian government bonds are likely to edge higher ahead of the central bank’s so-called special open market operation due later this week. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.60%-6.65% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Asian shares took a sudden lurch lower as mounting concerns about a new strain of pneumonia in China sent a ripple of risk aversion through markets. • The yen pulled ahead and the yuan fell against the dollar as the spread of a pneumonia-like virus in China sparked a sudden bout of risk aversion and sent Asian stocks skidding. • Oil prices rose after Libya declared force majeure on two major oilfields following a military blockade and protests escalated in Iraq, raising supply concerns. • Gold prices rose to a near two-week high as investors sought refuge in the safe-haven metal, amid concerns of a virus outbreak in China and tensions in the Middle East, while traders awaited a Bank of Japan policy decision. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.09/71.12 January 20 (1,420.64) (3,115.2 crore 1) crore 10-yr bond yield 6.63 pct Month-to-date 8,780 crore (11,773) crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 71.16 Indian rupees)