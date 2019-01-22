Market News
January 22, 2019 / 3:08 AM / in an hour

Morning News Call - India, January 22

6 Min Read

    FACTORS TO WATCH
    No major events are scheduled. 
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • Modi considers cheap loans, other help for small Indian businesses -
sources
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is considering offering cheap loans and free
accidental insurance coverage to millions of small businesses, two government
sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, as he tries to placate a key
voter bloc ahead of a general election due by May.
    • Kotak Mahindra Bank profit climbs 23 percent on higher interest income
    Kotak Mahindra Bank, India's fifth-biggest lender by market capitalisation,
reported on Monday a 23 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, helped by
higher interest income and a write-back of provisions made for mark-to-market
losses.
    • Union Bank of India third-quarter profit misses estimates
    Union Bank of India reported its third straight quarterly profit on Monday
as the state-controlled lender made lower provisions for bad loans, but missed
analysts' estimates by a wide margin, sending its shares sharply lower.

    • Lockheed sees potential exports of 200 F-16 jets from proposed Indian
plant
    Lockheed Martin sees a potential export market of more than $20 billion for
its F-16 fighter aircraft from an assembly line in India it has offered to set
up in order to win a large Indian military order, a top executive said.

    • Hindustan Zinc third-quarter profit falls 
    Hindustan Zinc posted a 3.8 pct fall in third-quarter profit on Monday, in a
period marred with higher expenses.
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • IMF, CEOs sound warnings as leaders gather in Davos
    The International Monetary Fund trimmed its global growth forecasts on
Monday and a survey showed increasing pessimism among business chiefs as trade
tensions and uncertainty loomed over the world's biggest annual gathering of the
rich and powerful.
    • PM May tries to tweak defeated Brexit plan, refuses to rule out no-deal
    British Prime Minister Theresa May sought to break the parliamentary
deadlock over Brexit on Monday by proposing to seek further concessions from the
European Union on a plan to prevent customs checks on the Irish border.

    • Democratic U.S. Senator Kamala Harris jumps into 2020 White House race
    First-term Democratic Senator Kamala Harris of California, a rising party
star and outspoken critic of President Donald Trump's immigration policies,
launched her 2020 campaign for the White House on Monday by touting her
experience as a prosecutor.
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.1 percent lower at
10,956.00 from its previous close. 
    • The Indian rupee is expected to open steady against the dollar, with
traders eyeing crude oil prices and other Asian currencies for further cues.
    • Indian government bonds are expected to edge lower in early trade before
fresh supply of state debt. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond
maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.55 percent - 7.60 percent band today.
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS    
    • Asian shares and U.S. stock futures slipped as pessimism about world
growth drove investors away from risky assets, while sterling dithered as the
latest plan for Brexit appeared to come and go with no progress.
    • The dollar hovered near 2-week highs against its peers as a slowdown in
China's economy to 28-year lows revived investor concerns over global growth and
supported safe-haven currencies.    
    • Oil prices edged lower as concerns over global economic growth stoked
fears over future demand.
    • Gold prices held steady, supported by concerns over a slowdown in global
economic growth and uncertainty around Brexit, although a firm dollar pressured
the safe-haven metal.
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES      DEBT
 PNDF spot         71.23/71.26  January 21       -$42.15 mln   -$160.06 mln
 10-yr bond yield  7.57 pct     Month-to-date    -$554.53 mln  -$684.66 mln
                                Year-to-date         ---            ---
    
    
    ($1 = 71.18 Indian rupees)
    
    

 Compiled by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru
