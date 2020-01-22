Morning News Call - India, January 22

Jan 22 (Reuters) - To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 5:15 pm: Axis Bank earnings simulcast in Mumbai. LIVE CHAT - LIVE FROM DAVOS Moderated by experienced Reuters journalists, join us in the GMF as we bring you to the heart of the Davos debate and on-location coverage of one of the biggest global events of the year. Lord Greg Barker, Chairman, En + Group at 1.30 pm IST; Ravi Kumar S President, Infosys at 2.30 pm IST; John M. Lervik Founder and CEO, Cognite at 3.30 pm IST; Antonio Neri President and Chief Executive Officer, Hewlett Packard Enterprise at 4.30 pm IST; Matthew Chamberlain CEO, LME at 5.30 pm IST; Xue Lan, Dean of Schwarzman College, Tsinghua University at 6.45 pm IST; Anthony Scaramucci, Founder, SkyBridge Capital at 8.30 pm IST; Scott Minerd, Global Chief Investment Officer, Guggenheim Partners at 10.30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • Indian state refiners near first annual deals to buy Russian oil - sources Indian state refiners are close to signing their first annual deals to buy Russian oil, three sources privy to the development said, as the nation moves to tap new sources to hedge against geopolitical risks. • India to auction rare art belonging to diamond magnate arrested in UK The seized assets of Indian diamond magnate Nirav Modi, arrested in Britain last year over fraud allegations, will be auctioned within the next two months, the Mumbai-based Saffronart auctioneers said on Tuesday. • Trump says U.S. ready to 'help' in India-Pakistan Kashmir dispute President Donald Trump said the United States was watching developments between India and Pakistan over Kashmir "very closely" and was prepared to help if necessary, but did not say how. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • China virus death toll rises to nine as pandemic fears mount The death toll from a new flu-like coronavirus in China rose to nine with 440 confirmed cases, Chinese health officials said as authorities stepped up efforts to control the outbreak by discouraging public gatherings in Hubei province. • U.S. Senate blocks Democratic bids for evidence, witnesses in Trump impeachment trial The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate rejected Democratic efforts on Tuesday to obtain evidence and call witnesses in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, an early sign the proceeding could advance along lines favorable to Trump. • Boeing warns of new 737 MAX delay, now sees mid-year return to service Boeing said on Tuesday it does not expect to win approval for the return of the 737 MAX to service until mid-year due to further potential developments in the certification process and regulatory scrutiny on its flight control system. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.2% higher at 12,216.50. • The Indian rupee is expected to open slightly higher against the dollar amid continued focus on the effects of the new virus that originated in China. The Chinese yuan and Asian equities recovered from yesterday’s selloff. • Indian government bonds are likely to trade largely unchanged as investors await cues on New Delhi’s fiscal trajectory. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.62%-6.67% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street lost ground on Tuesday, backing away from record highs as a viral outbreak from China found its way to U.S. shores and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lowered its global economic growth forecast. • Asian share markets steadied as investors took stock of the spread of a new strain of coronavirus from China and weighed the possible consequences of a global pandemic. • The yen was supported while the yuan was on the back foot as investors tried to assess the risk of the outbreak of a new coronavirus in China disrupting the country's economy and trade partners. • U.S. Treasury prices surged on Tuesday, pushing yields lower as risk appetite dropped, amid worries about the potential fallout from a lethal virus that has broken out in China. • Oil prices edged lower, extending the previous session's drops, as investors continue to shrug aside the impact of almost all of Libya's crude production being off-line amid plentiful supplies elsewhere. • Gold prices fell, as the dollar firmed and investors assessed the risk of a global epidemic from a coronavirus outbreak from China that could have an impact on economic growth. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.18/71.21 January 21 1,301.46 crore 93.12 crore 10-yr bond yield 6.63 pct Month-to-date 10,081 crore (11,680) crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 71.17 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Pooja Kesavan in Bengaluru)